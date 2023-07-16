ELK POINT — Dakota Valley’s Jake Pruchniak allowed one hit over six innings in a 3-0 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in the Region 3B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Elk Point.
Jackson Boonstra went 2-for-4 with a home run for Dakota Valley. Dylan Lukken doubled and singled. Jaxon Hennies and Brayden Major each had a hit in the victory.
Keaton Gale had the lone EPJ hit.
Pruchniak struck out 15 batters over six innings for the victory. Beau Pollema struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning for the save. Hunter Geary took the loss, striking out five in his six innings of work.
Dakota Valley plays Lennox today (Monday) at 4 p.m. EPJ plays the winner of the Vermillion-Tea matchup in the 7 p.m. contest.
Lennox 4, Vermillion 3, 11 innings
ELK POINT — Sawyer Bowers hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 11th inning to lift Lennox to a 4-3 victory over Vermillion in the Region 3B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Elk Point.
Lance Spieler doubled and singled, and Talen Eich had two hits for Lennox. Ethan Larson doubled. Andrew Dougherty, Isaac Bambas and Conner Eich each had a hit. Bowers finished with two RBI in the victory.
Connor Peterson and Tate Hage each had two hits for Vermillion. Carter Hansen and Mikey Roob each had a hit.
Braxton Musser pitched three innings of scoreless relief to pick up the victory. Bambas had four innings of scoreless relief for Lennox, striking out three. Talen Eich struck out six in his four innings of work. Trey Hansen took the loss in relief of Jack Moskowitz, who struck out four in his 8 1/3 innings of work.
Lennox plays Dakota Valley at 4 p.m. today (Monday). Vermillion plays Tea in an elimination game at 1 p.m., with the winner playing Elk Point-Jefferson at 7 p.m. today.
Elk Point-Jefferson 9, Tea 6
ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson scored four runs in the first inning and didn’t look back, claiming a 9-6 victory over Tea in the opening round of the Region 3B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Elk Point.
Keaton Gale went 3-for-3 with a double for EPJ. Tayson Swatek had a pair of hits. Kayden Moore had a hit and three RBI, Noah McDermott had a hit and two RBI, and Ty Trometer and Ben Swatek each had a hit in the victory.
Ethan Vis went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for Tea. Teagan Dudula also doubled. Mason Schramm and Eric Munson each had a hit for the Tincaps.
Ben Swatek picked up the win. Munson took the loss, striking out four in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
