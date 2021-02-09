VERMILLION — Rylee Rosenquist posted 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead Dakota Valley past Vermillion in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Peyton Tritz scored 15 points for Dakota Valley. Jorja Van Den Hul grabbed seven rebounds for the Panthers.
Lexi Plitzuweit finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds for Vermillion. Kasey Hanson added 17 points.
Dakota Valley, 12-4 after a fourth straight double-digit victory, hosts Florence-Henry on Thursday. Vermillion, 10-6, hosts LeMars, Iowa, on Friday.
DAKOTA VALLEY (12-4) 14 18 19 11 — 62
VERMILLION (10-6) 12 12 22 6 — 52
Wynot 48, Irene-Wakonda 42
WAKONDA — Wynot outlasted Irene-Wakonda 48-42 in an inter-state girls’ basketball showdown on Tuesday in Wakonda.
Autumn Lawson scored 14 points to lead a balanced Wynot attack. Edyn Sudbeck added nine points for the Blue Devils.
Nora O’Malley finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Irene-Wakonda. Katie Knodel posted 10 points, three assists and three steals. Emma Marshall added 11 points for the Eagles.
Wynot, 14-6, hosts Walthill on Thursday. Irene-Wakonda travels to Bridgewater-Emery on Feb. 16.
WYNOT (14-6) 15 13 11 9 — 48
IRENE-WAKONDA (8-9) 15 9 9 9 — 42
Burke 59, Bon Homme 53
TYNDALL — Sally Hakin scored a game-high 26 points to lead Burke past Bon Homme 59-53 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Adisyn Indahl added 11 points in the victory.
For Bon Homme, Kenzie Carson posted 14 points and five rebounds, and Jenae Alberts had 13 points and five steals to lead the way. Jaden Kortan scored 12 points and Jurni Vavruska added four assists for the Cavaliers.
Burke, 9-8, plays Bridgewater-Emery in the DWU Culver’s Classic on Friday in Mitchell. Bon Homme hosts Platte-Geddes on Friday, the final home game of the regular season for the Cavaliers.
BURKE (9-8) 16 17 12 14 — 59
BON HOMME (4-12) 17 8 10 18 — 53
Bloomfield 66, Santee 54
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Bloomfield built a 10-point first quarter lead and kept Santee at bay for a 66-54 victory in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Alexandra Eisenhauer posted 23 points and five steals, and Brynn Bargman finished with 20 points, 16 rebounds and six steals to lead Bloomfield. Kate Bruns netted 13 points. Madison Abbenhaus finished with seven rebounds, five assists and six steals. Ella McFarland added four assists in the victory.
No statistics were reported for Santee, 7-5, which finishes the regular season at Elba on Thursday.
Bloomfield, 11-11, finishes the regular season at Creighton on Thursday.
SANTEE (7-5) 9 17 16 12 — 54
BLOOMFIELD (11-11) 19 12 16 19 — 66
Parkston 64, Scotland 52
PARKSTON — Parkston overcame a 30-point performance by Scotland’s Grace Fryda in a 64-52 victory over the Highlanders in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Allison Ziebart scored 21 points, and Emma Yost had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Parkston. Tiah Holzbauer added 15 points in the victory.
Delanie Van Driel scored seven points for Scotland. Fryda also had seven rebounds.
Parkston, 11-6, travels to Freeman on Thursday. Scotland, 12-4, hosts Bridgewater-Emery on Thursday.
SCOTLAND (12-4) 14 10 10 18 — 52
PARKSTON (11-6) 20 13 15 16 — 64
Viborg-Hurley 60, Parker 40
PARKER — Viborg-Hurley used a pair of 20-point quarters to take control of a 60-40 victory over Parker in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Sydney Voss posted 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals for Viborg-Hurley. NeVaeh Ronke posted 14 points and 13 rebounds. Coral Mason recorded seven assists and Delana Mach added eight points in the victory.
Alexis Even led Parker with 17 points. Cierra Mohr added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Viborg-Hurley, 14-2, takes on White River in the DWU Culver’s Classic on Friday in Mitchell. Parker travels to Sioux Valley on Saturday.
Parker won the JV game 45-26.
VIBORG-HURLEY (14-2) 9 20 11 20 — 60
PARKER (3-12) 6 13 5 16 — 40
Hanson 59, Freeman 52
FREEMAN — Hanson outlasted Freeman 59-52 in Cornbelt Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday in Freeman.
Mekiah Campbell led the balanced Hanson attack with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Karlie Goergen posted 13 points, Shelby Hernandez had 12 points, Alyssa Moschell scored 10 points, and Annalyse Weber added nine points, eight rebounds and four steals in the victory.
Kate Miller scored 17 points to lead Freeman. Erin Uecker finished with 15 points. Rijjy Peterson added eight points and 10 rebounds.
Hanson, 14-3, faces Kimball-White Lake in the DWU Culver’s Classic on Friday in Mitchell. Freeman hosts Parkston on Thursday.
HANSON (14-3) 14 15 18 12 — 59
FREEMAN (4-12) 12 16 13 11 — 52
Gayville-Volin 53, FA-M 28
GAYVILLE — Molly Larson scored 20 points to lead Gayville-Volin past Freeman Academy-Marion in Great Plains Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Taylor Hoxeng scored nine points and Kayla VanOsdel grabbed seven rebounds in the victory.
Jada Koerner led FA-M with 14 points and eight rebounds. Alivea Weber added seven rebounds and four steals.
Gayville-Volin travels to Avon on Monday. FA-M travels to Dakota Christian School to face Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Thursday.
Gayville-Volin won the JV game 27-22.
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (2-15) 9 5 3 11 — 28
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (5-12) 16 6 20 11 — 53
Garretson 43, Beresford 31
BERESFORD — Garretson built an 18-4 lead in the opening quarter on the way to a 43-31 victory over Beresford in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Lizzie Olson scored 16 points to lead Garretson.
For Beresford, Laura Bogue scored 14 points and Ady Hansen scored 13 points to lead the way. Savannah Beeson grabbed 10 rebounds.
Garretson, 13-3, travels to Flandreau on Friday. Beresford travels to Alcester-Hudson on Thursday.
GARRETSON (13-3) 18 13 4 8 — 43
BERESFORD (3-8) 4 10 6 11 — 31
West Central 60, MCM 55
SALEM — West Central escaped McCook Central-Montrose 60-55 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Cassidy Siemonsma scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead West Central. Rylee Halderman posted 12 points. Addy Kramer had 10 poitns and 11 rebounds, and Josslin Jarding added four steals in the victory.
Ashtyn Wobig scored 22 points, and Madisen Koepsell had 21 points, 16 rebounds and six assists for MCM.
West Central, 15-2, hosts top-ranked St. Thomas More on Saturday. MCM, 11-5, travels to Garretson on Saturday.
WEST CENTRAL (15-2) 12 14 14 20 — 60
MCCOOK CENT.-MONT. (11-5) 13 13 9 20 — 55
Flandreau 58, DeSmet 43
FLANDREAU — Flandreau used a trip of double-figure scorers to claim a 58-43 victory over DeSmet in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Bella Pavlis scored 15 points and Claire Sheppard scored 14 points to lead Flandreau. Lizzie Pavlis scored 13 points and Maria Parsley grabbed 14 rebounds in the victory.
For DeSmet, Kennadi Buchholz scored 20 points and MacKenzie Zell scored 19 points.
Flandreau, 10-5 after a fourth straight victory, hosts Garretson on Friday. DeSmet, 7-9, hosts Oldham-Ramona-Rutland on Friday.
