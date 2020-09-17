VERMILLION — The Yankton Gazelles outlasted Vermillion 5-4 in girls’ tennis action on Thursday at the University of South Dakota Tennis Courts.
In singles play, Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski and Addison Gordon won for Yankton. Emma Dalhoff, Annika Barnett and Kasey Hanson won for Vermillion.
In doubles play, Nora Krajewski and Lauren Gillis, and Sabrina Krajewski and Gordon won for Yankton. Emma Jury and Barnett won for Vermillion.
Yankton travels to Mitchell on Saturday to face Spearfish. Vermillion travels to Madison ON Sept. 24.
SINGLES: Emma Dalhoff V def. Lauren Gillis 6-1, 6-0; Nora Krajewski Y def. Emma Jury 6-2, 6-1; Annika Barnett V def. Frannie Kouri 6-3, 6-2; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Lauren Mandernach 6-2, 6-0; Addison Gordon Y def. Abby Hanson 6-0, 3-6, (10-7), Kasey Hanson V def. Kayla Marsh 6-4, 1-6, (10-5)
DOUBLES: Gillis-Nora Krajewski Y def. Dalhoff-A. Hanson 6-2, 7-6 (7-5); Jury-Barnett V def. Kouri-Marsh 7-5, 6-4; S. Krajewski-Gordon Y def. Mya Halverson-Brooke Jensen 6-0, 6-1
JV: Paige Mitzel Y def. Halverson 10-6; Lexus Sherman Y def. Jensen 10-2; K. Hanson-Mandernach V def. Mitzel-Sherman 10-8
