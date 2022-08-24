Trust.
Remain patient.
Believe in the foundation being laid.
Those were some of the main takeaways from last year’s inaugural Mount Marty University football season, one in which the Lancers lost all 10 games.
As head coach John Michaletti would frequently tell his players, it was important to keep some perspective and trust in the process.
“There were definitely some opportunities to question the process,” Michaletti said. “But our guys stuck with it and believed in what we’re trying to build.”
Now comes the matter of taking a step forward in year two.
Mount Marty will hit the road to Aberdeen for tonight’s (Thursday) 6 p.m. season opener against Presentation College for an inaugural battle that is being labeled the ‘Catholic Cup,’ in recognition of the state’s two Catholic universities.
Equipped with a horde of new faces to help bolster the roster, the Lancers are chomping at the bit to mark off another ‘first’ on the program checklist: Victory number one.
“That’s the good thing about bringing in some new guys; they don’t know any better,” Michaletti said. “They weren’t here; they didn’t go through that first season.”
With an eye on moving on from last year, the returning players on the Mount Marty roster spent the off-season months gobbling up small steps of progress, according to their coach.
“We just want to make sure we constantly improve,” Michaletti said. “I thought the off-season was a great opportunity to prove to each other that we’re doing the right thing.”
Building confidence was especially important for the Lancers, who were significantly younger at nearly every position than their opponents a year ago. In particular, Michaletti pointed out, it was crucial to strengthen confidence in the offensive and defensive linemen.
To aid in the goal to build depth across the board, the Mount Marty coaching staff added a number of transfers (both at semester last year and later) to the roster. Perhaps the most significant change comes in the quarterback room, where the five-man position features five newcomers.
Sophomore Ken Gay II, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, transferred to Mount Marty from Highland Community College (Kansas) and has taken the leadership reins, according to Michaletti.
“He came in at semesters to compete for the job and did a great job of taking a leadership role,” the coach said. “That’s hard to do when you’re the new guy thrown in the mix, but he did all of that stuff and we’re excited to see what he can do.”
Gay II will have plenty of returning weapons to utilize, as Mount Marty returns its top rusher in sophomore Ka’ua Nishigaya (645 yards, 2 TD). From there, the Lancers return a pass-catching trio that features two Yankton natives.
Junior Jonah Miyazawa (42 catches, 561 yards) returns after hauling in 10 touchdowns a year ago, while sophomore Yankton natives Rex Ryken (44 catches, 605 yards, 1 TD) and Trevor Fitzgerald (37 catches, 322 yards) boast plenty of big-play potential.
“Having Trevor spend a whole year on just receiver will be huge for him,” Michaletti said. “In high school he did everything because he was good at everything, but I think you’ll really see him make great strides this year.”
Ryken impressed the coaches, Michaletti added, with the way he attacked a move from receiver to tight end last year.
“He trusted us and has really embraced it,” Michaletti said.
Mount Marty’s defense brings back most of the secondary, including senior Justin Cap from Yankton, as well as senior Dylan Capps, and juniors Avry Rice and Marcus Jnofinn. The linebacker corp returns senior Drew Pendleton and will also include freshman Brodey Peterson (who was injured most of 2021) from Yankton.
Unlike last year when Mount Marty did not play a non-conference game, the Lancers this year jumped at the chance to kick-start a football rivalry with Presentation, according to Michaletti.
“I was all for it,” he said. “It’ll be cool for our guys to have something to play for, with the traveling trophy.”
Following the opener in Aberdeen, Mount Marty will have the following weekend off before a Sept. 10 game at Hastings in the Great Plains Athletic Conference opener.
