KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mount Marty University shortstop Emma Burns has been named an honorable mention All-American for softball, announced by the NAIA on Tuesday.
Burns led MMU in several offensive categories, including hits (59), runs (42), home runs (10), runs batted in (39) and slugging percentage (.797). She also tied for the team lead in doubles (11) and triples (3) while batting .444 with seven stolen bases.
Burns held the Lancers to a 19-20 record, including 10-12 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
The Press & Dakotan will have more on this story later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.