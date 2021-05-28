RAPID CITY — Viborg-Hurley’s Angel Johnson set the new Class ‘B’ Meet record in the 100-meter dash to highlight day one of the South Dakota Class ‘B’ Track and Field Meet in Rapid City Friday.
Johnson set the new record in the 100-meter dash preliminaries, where he ran a 10.82. Teammate Chase Mason ran a 10.94 in the prelims, which was .01 second off the old meet record of 10.93.
Johnson lowered his meet record to 10.81 in the finals of the 100. Mason ran an 11.12 in the finals to place third. Freeman’s Collin Helma placed second in the 100, running a 11.06 in the finals. Mason also ran on the 4x200 relay that took gold in a time of 1:32.44. Eli Boomgarden, George Johnson and Carter Gust joined Mason on the 4x200 relay team.
Boomgarden also placed in the discus throw. Boomgarden hit 142-3 to take fifth place. Gentry Wetering placed in a tie for 10th in the high jump,14th in the triple jump and 18th in the hurdles. Gage Goettertz was unable to clear the opening bar in the high jump and the 4x800 relay team placed 23rd. The lone Viborg-Hurley girl competing over the weekend, Estelle Lee placed 20th in the triple jump.
Viborg-Hurley leads the boys’ team standings with 30 points. Hanson has 26 points for second place.
Action resumes Saturday in Rapid City.
Alcester-Hudson
Emily Miiller and Carly Patrick placed inside the top ten in their events Friday.
Patrick placed sixth in the 100-meters at 12.95. Miiller placed ninth in the triple jump. Roni Rhead competed in the discus.
Andes Central-Dakota Christian
The 4x800 relay for the ACDC girls placed fourth Friday. The team of Allison Muckey, Claire Johnson, Lexi Schoenfelder and Isabella Brouwer ran a 10:31.87 for fourth place. Schoenfelder also placed 18th in the 3,200 meters.
Avon
The Avon girls 4x200 team placed ninth Firday. The team of Courtney Sees, Katie Gretschmann, Tiffany Pelton and Alexa Sees ran a 1:53.78.
Tyler Tjeerdsma placed 23rd in the 3,200-meters.
Bon Homme
Seven Bon Homme athletes competed in open events Friday, with Jenna Duffek placing inside the top ten in the triple jump.
Duffek jumped 33-6 to place 10th in the triple. The girls 4x200 relay team also placed 10th. Kartsen Kozak ran in the boys 110-meter hurdles, placing 14th and Nate Hall in the 3,200-meters, placing 17th. Peyton Hellman placed 15th in the girls pole vault.
The boys 4x200 relay placed 12th.
Centerville
The Centerville girls had two athletes place inside the top five in events Friday. Sophie Eide placed third in the triple jump (35-0.5) and Thea Gust fourth in the high jump (4-11). Rylie Tieman placed eighth in the triple jump at 33-10.5 Bailey Hansen placed ninth in the pole vault, 21st in the triple jump and 23rd in the 100 hurdles. Mackenzie Meyer placed 10th in the pole vault.
Three Centerville boys competed in the pole vault competition (Lane Johnson, Gus Balison, Covin Wattier) with Johnson placed in a tie for 11th. Brock Buckneberg didn’t record a height in the high jump.
Freeman
Freeman’s Helma and Rijjy Peterson highlight day one for the Flyer boys. Helma placed second in the 100-meter dash and Peterson fourth in the triple jump.
Helma ran an 11.06 for second place in the boys 100-meter dash. Peterson jumped 35-0.25 for fourth in the triple. Rocky Ammann and Jorgen Baer didn’t clear a bar in the pole vault competition.
The boys 4x200 relay placed 17th and the girls 4x800 relay 23rd.
Freeman Academy-Marion
The Freeman Academy-Marion boys’ 4x800 squad won their event Friday, recording a time of 8:30.17. Quincy Blue, Malachi Myers, Thalen Schroeder and Titus Roesler made up the winning team. Roesler placed third in the 3,200-meters (10:17.32) and teammate Tavin Schroeder 13th. Thalen Schroeder tied for fourth in the high jump at 5-9.
Other competitors for Freeman Academy-Marion Friday include Jada Koerner (10th in the girls’ 3,200) and Zenovia Bulter (15th in the 100-meters). Dylan Johnson placed 18th in the boys discus throw.
Gayville-Volin
Andrew Gustad scored in the 110-meter hurdles and the pole vault to lead Gayville-Volin on day one. Gustad placed second in the pole vault at 13-3, and ran a 15.99 to place seventh in the 110 hurdles.
Darien Rabe finished just outside scoring position in the discus, placing 10th.
In girls’ competition, Maddy Fairley placed 11th in the 3,200-meters. Molly Larson placed 23rd in the triple jump and Kayla VanOsdel XX in the discus.
The girls 4x800 relay team placed 21st and the boys 4x200 team 20th.
Irene-Wakonda
The girls 4x800 relay team and McKenna Mork tallied points for Irene-Wakonda Friday.
The relay team of Brenna Lyngstad, Katie Knodel, Nora O’Malley and McKenna Mohr placed sixth in a time of 10:35.52. Mork tied for seventh in the pole vault at 8-3.
Emma Marshall placed ninth in the high jump and Nora O’Malley 14th in the triple jump. The girls 4x200 relay placed 18th and the boys 4x800 22nd.
Menno
The Menno girls picked up two third place finishes Friday, as well as a win in the discus. Raygen Diede competed in the discus throw. Jesse Munkvold placed third in the 100-meter hurdles (16.18 seconds) and Morgan Edelman tied for third in the pole vault (8-9).
Ashton Massey placed 10th in the girls’ 100 hurdles and Alana Fergen XX in the discus. The girls 4x800 team placed 22nd.
Brady Fergen tied for third in the pole vault (12-3), tied for seventh in the high jump (5-9) and placed 11th in the 110 hurdles Friday. Owen Eitemiller won the pole vault at 13-3 and placed 16th in the 110 hurdles. Isaac Fergen placed in a tie for 11th in the pole vault and Tyler Massey 15th in the triple jump.
Platte-Geddes
Two relay score for the Platte-Geddes boys Friday. The 4x200 (Nathan Berens, Aiden Bultje, Joey Foxley, Chase Varilek) placed eighth in a time of 1:36.08 and the 4x800 (Kade Boltjes, Nate Whalen, Gavin Gustad, Collin Engebretson) sixth at 8:49.51.
Aiden Bultje also placed eighth in the 100-meters in 11.47 seconds. Will Miller placed 15th in the 110 hurdles. Three Platte-Geddes boys competed in the pole vault, with Parker Bailey tying for ninth.
Kiana Major tied for tenth in the pole vault and Briana DeGroot 12th in the 100-meters. The girls 4x200 team placed 13th.
Scotland
Olivia Binde scored in the pole vault Friday for the Scotland girls. Binde placed sixth at 8-9. Makayla Friederich and Delanie VanDriel competed in the discus. VanDriel won the discus throw.
The Scotland boys had Dawson Bietz place in a tie for 11th in the pole vault. Jordan Gall didn’t record a mark in the discus.
Tripp-Delmont-Armour
The girls 4x200 team (Mykah Keller, Faith Goehring, Megan Reiner, Hannah Whitney) placed seventh in a time of 1:52.82 Friday. Whitney also placed 24th in the 100-meters.
