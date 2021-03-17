BASKETBALL

CORNBELT CONF. GIRLS

CHAMPION: Hanson 7-0

MVP: Morgan Edelman, Menno

All-Conference Teams

FIRST TEAM: Morgan Edelman, Menno; Sydney Voss, Viborg-Hurley; Annalyse Weber, Hanson; Julia Weber, Bridgewater-Emery; Nora O’Malley, Irene-Wakonda

SECOND TEAM: Kenedy Koepsell, Howard; Mekiah Campbell, Hanson; Rijjy Peterson, Freeman; Nevaeh Ronke, Viborg-Hurley; Jesse Munkvold, Menno

THIRD TEAM: Kerrigan Schultz, Bridgewater-Emery; Kate Connor, Howard; Mckenzy Krinke, Canistota; Coral Mason, Viborg-Hurley; Emma Marshall, Irene-Wakonda

GREAT PLAINS CONF. GIRLS

All-Conference Team

ALCESTER-HUDSON: Elly Doering, Abby Walth

ANDES CENTRAL-DAKOTA CHRISTIAN: Mackenzie Muckey, Allison Muckey, Lexie VanderPol

AVON: Tiffany Pelton, Alexa Sees

BURKE: Sally Hakin, Bobbi Jo Wischmann, Adisyn Indahl

CENTERVILLE: Haley Meyer, Lillie Eide

COLOME: Saydee Heath, Makayla Shippy

CORSICA-STICKNEY: Raven Barse, Avery Broughton, Rachel Gerlach

FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION: Jada Koerner

GAYVILLE-VOLIN: Molly Larson

SCOTLAND: Grace Fryda, Kennedy Bietz, Makayla Friederich

TRIPP-DELMONT-ARMOUR: Megan Reiner, Ashlee Gerber

S.D. STATE CLASS AA BOYS

March 18-20 at Rapid City

(Note: Times listed in Central)

First Round, March 18

No. 1 S.F. Washington (15-2) vs. No. 9 Aberdeen Central (11-10), 1 p.m.

No. 4 O’Gorman (15-6) vs. No. 5 Harrisburg (16-5), 3:30 p.m.

No. 2 Yankton (18-3) vs. No. 7 Mitchell (15-6), 6 p.m.

No. 3 S.F. Roosevelt (14-5) vs. No. 6 Brandon Valley (15-6), 8:30 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals, March 19

Washington/AC loser vs. O’Gorman/Harrisburg loser, 1 p.m.

Yankton/Mitchell loser vs. Roosevelt/Brandon Valley loser, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals, March 19

Washington/AC winner vs. O’Gorman/Harrisburg winner, 6 p.m.

Yankton/Mitchell winner vs. Roosevelt/Brandon Valley winner, 8:30 p.m.

Final Round, March 13

SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 1 p.m.

FIFTH: Consolation winners, 3:30 p.m.

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 6 p.m.

FIRST: Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

S.D. STATE CLASS A BOYS

March 18-20 At Sioux Falls

First Round, March 18

No. 1 Vermillion (22-0) vs. No. 8 Dell Rapids (16-6), noon

No. 4 S.F. Christian (17-5) vs. No. 5 St. Thomas More (19-3), 2:30 p.m.

No. 2 Dakota Valley (21-2) vs. No. 7 Winner (20-2), 5 p.m.

No. 3 Sioux Valley (21-1) vs. No. 6 Chamberlain (17-4), 7:30 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals, March 19

Vermillion-Dells loser vs. SFC-STM loser, noon

DV-Winner loser vs. SV-Chamberlain loser, 2:30 p.m.

Semifinals, March 19

Vermillion-Dells winner vs. SFC-STM winner, 5 p.m.

DV-Winner winner vs. SV-Chamberlain loser, 7:30 p.m.

Final Round, March 20

SEVENTH: Consolation losers, noon

FIFTH: Consolation winners, 2:30 p.m.

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 5 p.m.

FIRST: Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

S.D. STATE CLASS B BOYS

March 18-20 At Aberdeen

First Round, March 18

No. 1 DeSmet (22-1) vs. No. 8 Lower Brule (16-7), noon

No. 4 Viborg-Hurley (17-5) vs. No. 5 Lyman (19-4), 2:15 p.m.

No. 2 Canistota (21-2) vs. No. 7 Aberdeen Christian (18-4), 5 p.m.

No. 3 White River (17-5) vs. No. 6 Dell Rapids St. Mary (19-4), 7:45 p.m.

Consolation Semifinals, March 19

DeSmet-Lower Brule loser vs. VH/Lyman loser, noon

Canistota-Aberdeen Christian loser vs. White River-DRSM loser, 2:15 p.m.

Semifinals, March 19

DeSmet-Lower Brule winner vs. VH/Lyman winner, 5 p.m.

Canistota-Aberdeen Christian winner vs. White River-DRSM winner, 7:45 p.m.

Final Round, March 20

SEVENTH: Consolation losers, noon

FIFTH: Consolation winners, 2:15 p.m.

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 5 p.m.

FIRST: Semifinal winners, 7:45 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.