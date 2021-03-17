BASKETBALL
CORNBELT CONF. GIRLS
CHAMPION: Hanson 7-0
MVP: Morgan Edelman, Menno
All-Conference Teams
FIRST TEAM: Morgan Edelman, Menno; Sydney Voss, Viborg-Hurley; Annalyse Weber, Hanson; Julia Weber, Bridgewater-Emery; Nora O’Malley, Irene-Wakonda
SECOND TEAM: Kenedy Koepsell, Howard; Mekiah Campbell, Hanson; Rijjy Peterson, Freeman; Nevaeh Ronke, Viborg-Hurley; Jesse Munkvold, Menno
THIRD TEAM: Kerrigan Schultz, Bridgewater-Emery; Kate Connor, Howard; Mckenzy Krinke, Canistota; Coral Mason, Viborg-Hurley; Emma Marshall, Irene-Wakonda
GREAT PLAINS CONF. GIRLS
All-Conference Team
ALCESTER-HUDSON: Elly Doering, Abby Walth
ANDES CENTRAL-DAKOTA CHRISTIAN: Mackenzie Muckey, Allison Muckey, Lexie VanderPol
AVON: Tiffany Pelton, Alexa Sees
BURKE: Sally Hakin, Bobbi Jo Wischmann, Adisyn Indahl
CENTERVILLE: Haley Meyer, Lillie Eide
COLOME: Saydee Heath, Makayla Shippy
CORSICA-STICKNEY: Raven Barse, Avery Broughton, Rachel Gerlach
FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION: Jada Koerner
GAYVILLE-VOLIN: Molly Larson
SCOTLAND: Grace Fryda, Kennedy Bietz, Makayla Friederich
TRIPP-DELMONT-ARMOUR: Megan Reiner, Ashlee Gerber
S.D. STATE CLASS AA BOYS
March 18-20 at Rapid City
(Note: Times listed in Central)
First Round, March 18
No. 1 S.F. Washington (15-2) vs. No. 9 Aberdeen Central (11-10), 1 p.m.
No. 4 O’Gorman (15-6) vs. No. 5 Harrisburg (16-5), 3:30 p.m.
No. 2 Yankton (18-3) vs. No. 7 Mitchell (15-6), 6 p.m.
No. 3 S.F. Roosevelt (14-5) vs. No. 6 Brandon Valley (15-6), 8:30 p.m.
Consolation Semifinals, March 19
Washington/AC loser vs. O’Gorman/Harrisburg loser, 1 p.m.
Yankton/Mitchell loser vs. Roosevelt/Brandon Valley loser, 3:30 p.m.
Semifinals, March 19
Washington/AC winner vs. O’Gorman/Harrisburg winner, 6 p.m.
Yankton/Mitchell winner vs. Roosevelt/Brandon Valley winner, 8:30 p.m.
Final Round, March 13
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 1 p.m.
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 3:30 p.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 6 p.m.
FIRST: Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.
S.D. STATE CLASS A BOYS
March 18-20 At Sioux Falls
First Round, March 18
No. 1 Vermillion (22-0) vs. No. 8 Dell Rapids (16-6), noon
No. 4 S.F. Christian (17-5) vs. No. 5 St. Thomas More (19-3), 2:30 p.m.
No. 2 Dakota Valley (21-2) vs. No. 7 Winner (20-2), 5 p.m.
No. 3 Sioux Valley (21-1) vs. No. 6 Chamberlain (17-4), 7:30 p.m.
Consolation Semifinals, March 19
Vermillion-Dells loser vs. SFC-STM loser, noon
DV-Winner loser vs. SV-Chamberlain loser, 2:30 p.m.
Semifinals, March 19
Vermillion-Dells winner vs. SFC-STM winner, 5 p.m.
DV-Winner winner vs. SV-Chamberlain loser, 7:30 p.m.
Final Round, March 20
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, noon
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 2:30 p.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 5 p.m.
FIRST: Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
S.D. STATE CLASS B BOYS
March 18-20 At Aberdeen
First Round, March 18
No. 1 DeSmet (22-1) vs. No. 8 Lower Brule (16-7), noon
No. 4 Viborg-Hurley (17-5) vs. No. 5 Lyman (19-4), 2:15 p.m.
No. 2 Canistota (21-2) vs. No. 7 Aberdeen Christian (18-4), 5 p.m.
No. 3 White River (17-5) vs. No. 6 Dell Rapids St. Mary (19-4), 7:45 p.m.
Consolation Semifinals, March 19
DeSmet-Lower Brule loser vs. VH/Lyman loser, noon
Canistota-Aberdeen Christian loser vs. White River-DRSM loser, 2:15 p.m.
Semifinals, March 19
DeSmet-Lower Brule winner vs. VH/Lyman winner, 5 p.m.
Canistota-Aberdeen Christian winner vs. White River-DRSM winner, 7:45 p.m.
Final Round, March 20
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, noon
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 2:15 p.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 5 p.m.
FIRST: Semifinal winners, 7:45 p.m.
