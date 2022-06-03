BASEBALL

KYLE MUELLER CLASSIC

June 3-5 at Yankton, Crofton and Vermillion

YANKTON POOL

Friday’s Games

Yankton 9, Hartington 1

Fairbury 7, Hartington 2

Fairbury 11, Baltic 4

Yankton 14, Baltic 0

Saturday’s Games

Yankton vs. Fairbury, 10:30 a.m.

Baltic vs. Hartington, 12:45 p.m.

Pool Third Place, 3 p.m.

Pool Championship, 5:30 p.m.

CROFTON POOL

Friday’s Games

Yankton Juniors 6, Crofton 3

S.F. West 8, Yankton Juniors 3

S.F. West 5, Pierce 3

Crofton 7, Pierce 5

Saturday’s Games

Crofton vs. S.F. West, 10:30 a.m.

Pierce vs. Yankton Juniors, 12:45 p.m.

Pool Third Place, 3 p.m.

Pool Championship, 5:30 p.m.

VERMILLION POOL

Friday’s Games

S.F. East 5, Vermillion 1

S.F. East 15, Norfolk 0

Lincoln Southeast 12, Norfolk 1

Lincoln Southeast 6, Vermillion 2

Saturday’s Games

Vermillion vs. Norfolk, 10:30 a.m.

Lincoln Southeast vs. S.F. East, 12:45 p.m.

Pool Third Place, 3 p.m.

Pool Championship, 5:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS, SUNDAY AT YANKTON

NOTE: If Wild Card comes from Yankton Pool, Wild Card and Crofton Champ will change places

Yankton Pool Champ vs. Wild Card, 11 a.m.

Vermillion Pool Champ vs. Crofton Pool Champ, 1 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP, SUNDAY AT YANKTON

Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

