BASEBALL
KYLE MUELLER CLASSIC
June 3-5 at Yankton, Crofton and Vermillion
YANKTON POOL
Friday’s Games
Yankton 9, Hartington 1
Fairbury 7, Hartington 2
Fairbury 11, Baltic 4
Yankton 14, Baltic 0
Saturday’s Games
Yankton vs. Fairbury, 10:30 a.m.
Baltic vs. Hartington, 12:45 p.m.
Pool Third Place, 3 p.m.
Pool Championship, 5:30 p.m.
CROFTON POOL
Friday’s Games
Yankton Juniors 6, Crofton 3
S.F. West 8, Yankton Juniors 3
S.F. West 5, Pierce 3
Crofton 7, Pierce 5
Saturday’s Games
Crofton vs. S.F. West, 10:30 a.m.
Pierce vs. Yankton Juniors, 12:45 p.m.
Pool Third Place, 3 p.m.
Pool Championship, 5:30 p.m.
VERMILLION POOL
Friday’s Games
S.F. East 5, Vermillion 1
S.F. East 15, Norfolk 0
Lincoln Southeast 12, Norfolk 1
Lincoln Southeast 6, Vermillion 2
Saturday’s Games
Vermillion vs. Norfolk, 10:30 a.m.
Lincoln Southeast vs. S.F. East, 12:45 p.m.
Pool Third Place, 3 p.m.
Pool Championship, 5:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS, SUNDAY AT YANKTON
NOTE: If Wild Card comes from Yankton Pool, Wild Card and Crofton Champ will change places
Yankton Pool Champ vs. Wild Card, 11 a.m.
Vermillion Pool Champ vs. Crofton Pool Champ, 1 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP, SUNDAY AT YANKTON
Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
