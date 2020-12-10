Galen Schoenefeld was feeling pretty good.
His Viborg-Hurley boys’ basketball team was in mid-March 2020 clicking on all cylinders. The Cougars, who had been among the top Class B teams all season, were rather confident heading into the state tournament as the No. 3 seed.
Might they be able to hoist the championship trophy?
It certainly seemed possible.
“We were as healthy as we had been in a while and still felt like we were getting better,” Schoenefeld said.
Unfortunately, the Cougars never got a chance to see what they could do.
The state basketball tournaments — minus one day of the Class B girls’ session — last season were postponed and ultimately canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That news spelled the end of the road for five area basketball teams that were either in their tournament or would never get an opportunity to compete for a title.
The Yankton girls’ and boys’ squads had both qualified for the Class AA tournaments, while the Dakota Valley boys (Class A) and Viborg-Hurley boys also qualified. The Irene-Wakonda girls lost their Class B tournament opener before the event was postponed on the second day.
For the players and coaches on those teams affected, the initial reaction was, obviously, one of disappointment.
“The kids wanted to be able to play,” said Schoenefeld, whose Viborg-Hurley boys were 19-3 heading into the state tournament.
“If that meant no fans or very limited fans, they would have been okay with that.”
On Friday, March 13, the day after the Class B girls’ tournament began out in Spearfish, the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) announced — at the request of Gov. Kristi Noem — that the remainder of that tournament was postponed, as were the other tournaments the following weekend.
As the weeks and months had passed, however, the eventual decision seemed inevitable.
“When a definitive answer came that it wasn’t (going to be held), I think most had already prepared themselves for that,” Schoenefeld said.
That didn’t mean, however, that the final news was any easier to take.
The seniors on those area teams would never get a chance to see what they could do at their state tournaments. Their high school basketball careers were over.
“That was a goal that group had for four years, and to make it but not be able to go was devastating,” said Yankton girls’ head coach Trey Krier, whose Gazelles had qualified for the Class AA state tournament for the first time in nine years.
Not only was a tough pill to swallow for those outgoing seniors, but also for those players who would be back. They had to find a way to turn the page from the disappointment and focus on this season.
“Kids are resilient; they tend to get over things faster than we do,” said Yankton boys’ head coach Chris Haynes, whose Bucks were the No. 1 seed for the Class AA tournament.
“But it’ll always be something that stings.”
That stinging feeling was one that felt like a “slow drip of pain,” said Dakota Valley boys’ head coach Jason Kleis, whose Panthers (18-5) were the No. 5 seed in the Class A state tournament.
Dakota Valley, like the other teams who had qualified for a state tournament, had to wait for final word.
“In some ways that made it easier and some ways harder,” Kleis said.
The SDHSAA, he added, “tried hard” to provide those athletes a chance to compete at their state tournament, which left some hope for the players.
“By the time it was canceled, we almost all knew it was coming but it left a big gap in so many ways,” Kleis said.
There was a much more confusing feeling for the Irene-Wakonda girls’ basketball team.
The Eagles were actually at their state tournament — the Class B event was out in Spearfish — and had already played a game. Top-ranked Corsica-Stickney beat Irene-Wakonda in the opening round on a Thursday and the Eagles were preparing for their consolation game the following day.
Within an hour of that tip-off, word came down that the tournament was postponed.
“We were excited to play two more games, especially those seniors, but then it just ended,” Irene-Wakonda head coach Pat O’Malley said.
“It was tough on the kids. It was a life lesson, for sure, for all of us.”
The lessons would come later — namely, how to handle adversity — but that doesn’t mean it was easy to take in the moment.
“It was probably one of the worst things ever,” said Irene-Wakonda’s Nora O’Malley, now a junior. “I cried a little bit on the bus. It was just sad.”
For the seniors last spring, it was more than three games at a state tournament that was lost. They were deprived of many experiences.
“I think too many people gloss over the loss of something that kids have worked their whole life for,” Kleis said, “and some will never get a chance to do again, but I really felt for our seniors.”
Like the seniors in Yankton, they had spent all of their careers working toward that one particular weekend — the Gazelles hadn’t reached the state tournament since 2011.
“That was a goal that group had for four years, and to make it but not be able to go was devastating,” Krier said.
“But it was so impressive to watch how they got over it and to see them get excited for college.”
For the players back from last season, they’ve turned the page to a new journey.
“With a large number of last year’s team returning, I think there is the push to get to that point again,” Schoenefeld said.
“The players have worked very hard in the off-season, especially in the weight room, and want to make sure they give this year their best shot.”
Still, the 2020 state tournaments will always be remembered for what didn’t happen and what could have happened.
“I think no matter how far away from it we get we will always wonder ‘what if,’” Schoenefeld said. “As I am sure many of the other teams will.”
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.