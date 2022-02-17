CROFTON, Neb. — Ponca built a 24-15 halftime lead, then survived a second half surge to beat Crofton 52-41 in the Sub-District C2-5 girls’ basketball final, Thursday in Crofton, Nebraska.
Samantha Ehlers scored 21 points for Ponca (23-1), which advanced to next week’s district final by avenging its only loss of the season (41-37 on Jan. 4). Ashlyn Kingsbury added 13 points in the victory.
For Crofton (21-4), Ella Wragge led the way with 12 points and seven rebounds. Alexis Folkers had 10 points and four assists.
PONCA (23-1) 15 9 9 19 — 52
CROFTON (21-4) 5 10 16 10 — 41
