Back-to-back.
An opportunity to capture a second straight state trap championship wasn’t one Todd Becker’s competitors were going to miss.
Although, as the Yankton head coach tells you, the decision to make the trek to the state competition was entirely theirs.
“It may sound a little strange, but to go to state, you don’t have to qualify,” said Becker, in his second season as the Yankton coach. “It’s their own choice to go.”
As it were, there was no hesitation.
Becker’s squad numbered 19 at the South Dakota State High School Clay Target League Tournament last weekend at the Aberdeen Gun Club, and the result was a second consecutive state trap title.
Yankton’s varsity squad edged Mitchell by three clays (Becker calls them ‘birds’), 472-469 for first place, while Pierre was third.
“It was a day they really enjoyed,” Becker said Wednesday evening.
Of the many unique aspects to the disciplines of the clay target shooting (where a clay is shot from a low angle away from the competitor) and skeet shooting (where clays are launched from two different angles and cross each other) crafts is that the high school leagues are virtual seasons.
Yankton’s team members shoot on Sunday afternoons at Jim River Trap, located east of Yankton, and their scores are then imported online. What that means, then, is that the competitors — both boys and girls — don’t physically shoot alongside opposing squads until the state tournament.
“This was our time to get out and have the pressure of having other teams around you,” Becker said. “It’s good; it brings out the best in them.”
More than 900 competitors from 58 high schools were split into two divisions for the state tournament, and Yankton placed three in the top-10. Yankton’s Payton Silvernail was the varsity ‘High Gun’ champion with a score of 98, one better than Platte-Geddes’ Jadon Petersen and Mitchell’s Chase Eitemiller. Also for Yankton, Keagan Holmstrom and Tanner Becker tied for fourth place (96), while Wyatt Holmstrom and Ryker Freng tied for 27th (91). Also competing in the varsity division for Yankton were Cole Slowey, Ben Rumsey and Trey Smith.
Over in the junior varsity division, Yankton’s Ethan Bradwisch took first place with a score of 93, while teammate Boston Frick tied for sixth place (87) to help Yankton take third as a team. Yankton’s Christopher Rockne was second in the ‘novice’ division at 81, one back of the champion.
The obstacles presented this spring by the windy weather helped to battle-test the Yankton shooters, according to coach Becker.
“That just makes you try harder when it’s windy like it was,” he said. “It was a calmer day up in Aberdeen, which they were happy to experience.”
Trap and skeet are, after all, sports that require mental discipline, the coach added.
“Yes, you’re a team, but when they go out to the line to crush their box of clays, they compete against themselves,” Becker said. “It’s a little bit like golf in that way. It can be 75 percent muscle memory and 25 percent mental.”
For the second year in a row, the Yankton team members are excited to unveil another championship banner in the YHS gym, the coach added.
“They’re all really looking forward to it,” Becker said. “I had a good crew show up for that last year; even a few who came home from college.
“The school did a great job of supporting us and they have again this year.”
