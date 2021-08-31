WATERTOWN — Yankton finished third in dance and 15th in cheer at the season-opening Watertown Invitational on Tuesday.
Brandon Valley won the dance title with a 283.75, beating out Sioux Falls Washington (267.5) and Yankton (263.5). The Lynx posted the top score on both Jazz (284) and Pom (283.5). Washington ranked first in Hip Hop (268.5).
Yankton scored 251 in Jazz and 276 in Pom.
Harrisburg won the Cheer title, 280.5 to 271.5 over Sioux Falls Jefferson. Sioux Falls Roosevelt (266.5) was third.
Yankton scored 158.0 in cheer.
Yankton hosts its annual Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 9.
CHEER
GRAND CHAMPION: Harrisburg 280.50, SF Jefferson 271.50, SF Roosevelt 266.50, O’Gorman 259.00, Sioux Valley 246.50, Brandon Valley 245.50, SF Washington 217.00, Watertown 212.00, Mitchell 207.50, SF Lincoln 197.50, Dell Rapids 179.00, Pierre 172.00, Aberdeen Central 169.50, Huron 163.00, Yankton 158.00, Brookings 155.50
DANCE
GRAND CHAMPION: Brandon Valley 283.75, SF Washington 267.50, Yankton 263.50, Harrisburg 259.75, SF Roosevelt 240.00, SF Jefferson 232.75, Watertown 232.50, Pierre 230.50, O’Gorman 228.00, SF Lincoln 226.00, Huron 225.50, Mitchell 220.25, Aberdeen Central 200.50, Brookings 162.75
JAZZ: Brandon Valley 284, SF Washington 266.5, Harrisburg 265, Yankton 251, SF Roosevelt 232.5, O’Gorman 231.5, SF Lincoln 227, Aberdeen Central 208, Brookings 167.5
POM: Brandon Valley 283.5, Yankton 276, Watertown 241.5, SF Jefferson 241, Pierre 235, Mitchell 225.5, Huron 224, Brookings 158
HIP HOP: SF Washington 268.5, Harrisburg 254.5, SF Roosevelt 247.5, Huron 227, Pierre 226, SF Lincoln 225, O’Gorman 224.5, SF Jefferson 224.5, Watertown 223.5, Mitchell 215, Aberdeen Central 193
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.