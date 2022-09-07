Rugby Ryken and Tyler Sohler are hoping to lead the Yankton Bucks to victory against the Watertown Arrows at 7 p.m. this Friday at Crane-Youngworth Field in the Bucks’ 2022 home opener.
The Bucks sit at 2-0 so far on the campaign. Still, Ryken and Sohler have found their way to the top of some all-time Yankton record lists.
Ryken became the all-time leader in passing yards, attempts, and completions for the Bucks in their 38-0 victory over Spearfish last Friday, while Sohler became the team’s all-time leader in receptions.
“It means a lot,” Ryken said. “There’s been a lot of good quarterbacks come through this program and I feel blessed to be able to have (Brady) Muth as my head coach, this offense and these receivers.”
Those receivers include Sohler, who has played varsity since his freshman year. He admits that factor has contributed to him being able to climb his way to the top of the all-time receptions list.
One of the numerous factors as to why Ryken and Sohler have had the success they have had is the connection they have between each other. The two have been buddies since they were in elementary school, so the trust element is there.
“We’re on the same page,” Ryken said. “He gets his head around quick. He always knows where (the football) is going to come from. It’s good for us.”
Playing from the slot, Sohler understands that his routes are shorter in nature. When Ryken must go off-schedule, Sohler understands that he may need to find the open space in the field so his quarterback can get him the football.
“I think ‘Okay, I need to look for the ball right away,’ because all my routes are usually pretty short,” Sohler said. “When Rugs (Rugby) is scrambling (out of) trouble, I’m usually there, because (my routes are) close to him. That helps a lot.
“When he gets in trouble and scrambles around, a lot of the time the defenders will move up on him like he’s going to run. That gives all of us receivers a lot of opportunities because it leaves us wide open. If (Rugby) can get the ball off, which he does all the time, he’s really good at finding us when he’s in trouble.”
Having that chemistry contributes to team success in Sohler’s eyes since him and Rugby know where the other is going to be. That is also part of the design of those scramble drills, which is something the team works on in practice.
“Some of that is natural, but some of that too is what we’ve done coaching them,” Muth said. “That’s not a pattern, per se, but they know if I’m not on this spot, I have to get to that spot. (Ryken) also knows once he scrambles, he can look to points on the field and guys are going to be there.”
Sohler credits the coaches for putting him and the other receivers in positions to succeed whether the play is on-schedule or not.
“There’s a lot of routes I run and a lot of plays where I’m in a pretty good spot,” Sohler said. “The coaches have (put me in good spots) which I really appreciate. I’ve had a lot of success getting open (on routes).”
Ryken also sees the trust between the receivers and him built off the football field as well. The group has hung out on weekends, whether that be throwing a football, playing basketball, or spending some time at the beach by the river.
Sohler adds that the group has always supported each other as catches and targets among the receivers are pretty spread out.
Muth credits Sohler’s success to the pride he takes in route running as well as his intelligence.
“He’s one of the smartest football players I’ve been around,” Muth said. “Part of that is because he’s been doing at the varsity level for four years. But there’s a reason why he started as a freshman. He understood what was going on and the position that he plays He’s started at the spot in our offense that is kind of a Swiss Army knife.”
Ryken and Sohler look to help the Bucks beat the Arrows Friday night.
