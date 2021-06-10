The Yankton Lakers scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to claim a 6-5 victory over Lesterville in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Miles Carda had two hits and two RBI, driving in the tying and winning runs in the ninth for Yankton. Collin Zahrbock also had two hits. Owen Feser doubled. Rex Ryken had a hit and two RBI. Mitch Gullikson, Jacob Just and Jett Olszewski each had a hit in the victory.
Tanner Van Driel went 3-for-5 with a double for Lesterville. Michael Drotzmann doubled and singled, scoring three times. Brandon Nickolite had two hits and two RBI. Andy Dollerschell doubled, Tyler Edler had a hit and two RBI, and Cam Schiltz and Tanner Skorepa each had a hit for the Broncs.
Zach Shastay pitched two innings of shutout relief, striking out three, for the win. Drotzmann took the loss, striking out seven in his 8 1/3 innings of work.
The Lakers host Wynot on Sunday. Lesterville hosts Freeman on Sunday.
Tappers 11, Crofton 5
CROFTON, Neb. — Colin Muth went 5-for-6 with two home runs and five RBI to lead the Yankton Tappers past Crofton 11-5 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Mason Townsend went 4-for-6 with a home run and a double for Yankton. Derrik nelson had three hits, including a triple. Nik Davis doubled. Tyler Linch, Rand Thygeson, Devin Gullikson and Heston Williams each had a hit in the victory.
Williams picked up the win, striking out eight in six innings of work. Heath Hagge pitched the final three innings, striking out three.
Yankton, 6-0, travels to Tabor on Sunday.
Tabor 10, Menno 4
MENNO — The Tabor Bluebirds built a 6-0 lead and held on for a 10-4 victory over Menno in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Austin White had two hits, including a triple, and four runs scored for Tabor. Beau Rothschadl doubled and singled, driving in three. Joey Slama also had two hits. Bryce Scieszinski homered, Zach Sutera doubled, and Chris Sutera and Sam Caba each had a hit in the victory.
Tyler Miller had two hits and two RBI, and Tom Sattler doubled for Menno. Dylan Lehr, Spencer Schultz, Caleb Preszler and Kyle Munkvold each had a hit.
White pitched 7 1/3 innings of relief, striking out 10, for the win. Max Schoenfelder took the loss, going the distance.
Tabor hosts the Yankton Tappers and Menno hosts Irene, both on Sunday.
Harrisburg 12, Parkston 2
PARKSTON — Sam Siegel went 3-for-4 to lead the Harrisburg Hops past Parkston 12-2 in amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Tom Hill doubled and singled, driving in three, for Harrisburg. T.J. Miller had a home run and three RBI. Brandon Ruud doubled in the win.
Dan Bonte, Jeff Harris, Pat Harris, Nate Doering, Dawson Semmler and Zach Uttecht each had a hit for Parkston.
Bryce Ahrendt picked up the win. Dylan Mogck took the loss, striking out five in his three innings of work.
Parkston, 3-8, hosts Mount Vernon on Sunday.
Wednesday
Parkston 15, Crofton 5
PARKSTON — Parkston used a pair of big innings to pull away from Crofton in a non-conference amateur baseball matchup on Wednesday in Parkston.
Jeff Harris and Dawson Semmler each doubled and singled for Parkston. Jake Weber and Nate Doering also had two hits. Zach Uttecht doubled, and Dylan Mogck, Dillon Stadlman and Brady Nolz each had a hit in the effort.
Jared Wiebelhaus went 3-for-4 to lead Crofton. Colton Schieffer doubled and singled. Brady Steffen also had two hits. Lanthan Maibaum, Danny Melena, Ben Hegge and Justin Potts each had a hit.
Nick Haivala pitched six innings, striking out four, for the win. Steven Maibaum took the loss.
