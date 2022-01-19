FREMONT, Neb. — Former Dakota Valley standout Peyton Wingert scored a game-high 21 points to lead Midland past Mount Marty 63-52 in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Wednesday.
The decision avenged the Warriors’ 74-67 loss to MMU on Dec. 1. That has been the Lancers’ lone GPAC win this season (2-19, 1-13 GPAC).
Erin Prusa finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for Midland (8-12, 4-9 GPAC). Lexi Kraft scored 11 points, hitting 3-of-4 from three-point range. Former Lancer Karlee McKinney added five assists for the Warriors.
Eve Millar, Carlie Wetzel and Camryn Krogman each had nine points for Mount Marty. Kayla Jacobson finished with eight points. Macy Kempf added nine rebounds.
Mount Marty hosts eighth-ranked Morningside on Saturday. Start time is 2 p.m. at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
MOUNT MARTY (2-19)
Eve Millar 3-5 3-4 9, Kayla Jacobson 3-8 1-2 8, Macy Kempf 1-6 3-4 5, Alexis Kemp 1-4 0-0 3, Callie Otkin 0-5 0-0 0, Carlie Wetzel 4-6 0-0 9, Camryn Krogman 3-5 2-2 9, Aubrey Twedt 2-3 0-0 4, Emma Jarovski 1-2 1-2 3, Jaiden Hartl 1-1 0-0 2, Alana Bergland 0-0 0-0 0, Kiara Berndt 0-3 0-0 0. TOTALS: 19-47 10-14 52.
MIDLAND (8-12)
Peyton Wingert 8-12 3-4 21, Erin Prusa 5-7 1-4 12, Lexi Kraft 4-6 0-0 11, Sam Shepard 0-3 3-4 3, Karlee McKinney 0-4 2-2 2, Kennedy Darner 3-10 0-0 9, Amber Wolever 1-2 1-2 3, Taylor Houska 0-2 2-2 2, Kara Jennings 0-2 0-0 0, Emma Shepard 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 21-49 12-18 63.
MOUNT MARTY 9 10 17 16 — 52
MIDLAND 18 16 11 18 — 63
Three-Pointers: MU 9-28 (Kraft 3-4, Darner 3-9, Wingert 2-5, Prusa 1-1, S. Shepard 0-3, McKinney 0-2, Wolever 0-1, Houska 0-2, Jennings 0-1), MMU 4-18 (Jacobson 1-4, Kemp 1-2, Wetzel 1-2, Krogman 1-2, Otkin 0-4, Twedt 0-1, Berndt 0-3). Rebounds: MU 33 (Prusa 10), MMU 27 (Kempf 9). Blocked Shots: MU 1 (Prusa), MMU 0. Steals: MMU 5 (Millar 2), MU 4 (S. Shepard 2). Assists: MU 12 (McKinney 5), MMU 4. Personal Fouls: MMU 22, MU 20. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: MU 13, MMU 12.
