SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty’s flight one doubles team of Lacee Fedeler and Haley Gonsor have been named honorable mention all-Great Plains Athletic Conference for women’s tennis, announced Monday.
Fedeler is a senior from Madison. Gonsor is a junior from Aberdeen.
