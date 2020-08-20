KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NAIA has announced new dates for its postponed fall sports championships, according to an announcement on Thursday.
The NAIA Women’s Volleyball Championship will remain in Sioux City, Iowa, and be played April 27-May 1.
The NAIA Cross Country Championship will be held April 9 and remain in Cedar Rapids at Seminole Valley Park.
The NAIA Football Championship will be held on Monday, May 10, remaining at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium at Grambling State University.
The NAIA Women’s Soccer Championship has been moved to Orange Beach, Alabama, and will be held April 27-May 3.
The NAIA Men’s Soccer Championship has been moved to Columbia County, Georgia, and will be held May 4-10.
In the last week of July, the NAIA Council of Presidents (COP) voted to postpone 2020 fall national championships to the spring. This move also allowed NAIA conferences and institutions the autonomy to schedule games as they see fit, playing entire schedules in the fall, spring, or a hybrid of both seasons. Football, women’s soccer, men’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross-country national championships were all affected by this decision.
