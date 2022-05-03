LENNOX – Sioux Falls Christian swept the boys and girls titles at the Lennox Invite in lennox Tuesday afternoon.
The SF Christian girls tallied 176 points for the win over Mt. Vernon-Plankinton (137), Dakota Valley (114.5) and Parker (72). The Charger boys tallied 190 points for first, followed by Lennox (132) and Dakota Valley (97). Parker placed seventh with 18 points.
The Dakota Valley girls were led by Silja Gunderson, who won the 100 hurdles (15.67) and the 300 hurdles (49.58) and placed second in the 200 (27.38). Sophie Tuttle placed second to Gunderson in the 300 hurdles at 50.36. The medley relay team (Emma Wiese, Logan Miller, Peyton Tritz, Sophia Redler) won gold at 4:34.69.
Redler added a win of her own in the 1,600-meters, running 5:35.59. Emerson Mead and Jorja VanDenHul both cleared 5-1 in the high jump, but the tie-breaker went to Mead for the event win. Rylee Rosenquist won the shot put (38-4.5) and placed fourth in the discus (103-6).Siena DeGeorgia placed fifth in the high jump at 4-5.
For the Dakota Valley boys, the 400 relay of Byrgin Gunderson, Charlie Margeas, Jackson Boonstra and Trae Piel won their race in 45. 73. Piel won the high jump at 5-11 and placed fourth in the 100 at 11.56.
Lake Kistner placed second in the 400 (55.37) and Blake Schmiedt second in the 1,600 (4:45.85) for the Panthers. Jackson Boonstra placed third in the 100 at 11.52 and James Kilcullen fifth in the 1,600 at 5:03.
For the Parker girls, Lexi Even (12.7), Anna Reiffenberger (13.42) and Braelyn Berens (13.54) placed first, second and third in the 100-meters respectively. All three runners joined Janae Olson on the 400-relay that took first at 52.07. Berens also placed fourth in the 200 at 29.21.
Josie Leberman added a fourth place finish in the 1,600 (5:49.83) for Parker on the track. Parker Lessman scored second in the discus at 108-11 and Jenna Van Velzen took fifth in the long jump (14-2). Jaivyn DeBoer placed third in the triple jump (39-2.5) and fourth in the long jump (19-11) for the Parker boys.
