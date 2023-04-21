Rapid City Christian beat Yankton for the second time this season, topping the Bucks 5-4 in boys’ tennis action on Friday at the NFAA Easton Center in Yankton.
Harrison Krajewski and Jack Pederson won in singles for Yankton. Zachary Briggs and Harrison Krajewski, and Miles Krajewski and Luke Moeller won in doubles for the Bucks.
Yankton finishes the home portion of its schedule on Tuesday, hosting Lennox and Vermillion at the YHS/SAC Tennis Courts. Start time is set for 11 a.m.
R.C. CHRISTIAN 5, YANKTON 4
SINGLES: Noah Greni RCC def. Zachary Briggs 6-1, 6-2; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Andrew Dobbs 6-1, 3-6, (10-7); Joe Schneller RCC def. Christopher Rockne 6-4, 3-6, (10-6); Jack Hancock RCC def. Miles Krajewski 6-2, 6-3; Jack Pederson Y def. Cain Schaefers 7-5, 5-7, (10-3); Henry Beckloff RCC def. Luke Moeller 6-2, 6-1
DOUBLES: Briggs-H. Krajewski Y def. Greni-Dobbs 1-6, 6-1, (10-8); Schneller-Hancock RCC def. Rockne-Pederson 6-0, 6-1; M. Krajewski-Moeller Y def. Beckloff-Schaefers 6-3, 5-7, (11-9)
JV: Ethan Marsh Y def. Ethan Palmer 6-3; Matthew Suomala RCC def. Hunter Eggen 6-2; Palmer-Suomala RCC def. Eggen-Marsh 6-3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.