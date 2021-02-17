For Mount Marty University head baseball coach Andy Bernatow, the “what ifs” of a 15-5 start to the 2020 season are behind him. The focus is squarely on what the team can do in 2021.
The Lancers will begin to answer that question on Friday, as the team begins its 2021 season with four games against Presentation at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
“That was a pretty awful situation, a tough situation mentally, not being able to know how that season would have played out,” Bernatow said. “We’re fortunate that we’re here, 11 months later, and we get another opportunity at it. And we’re fortunate that essentially the majority of that team is held intact.”
Starting Pitching
The returning depth is especially prevalent on the pitching staff, where nearly every inning of the team’s 151 innings pitched in 2020 return.
“It’s hard to tell you who highlights the staff because of how many guys we have back,” Bernatow said. “In regards to starting pitching we really don’t have any unknowns, either in the guys returning or the guys coming in.”
A quartet of starting pitchers anchors the staff: Tyler Priest (2-0, 2.73 ERA, 19 K in 26 1/3 IP), Dylan Nicholson (4-1, 3.08 ERA, 27 K in 26 1/3 IP), Blake Svoboda (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 5 K in 3 2/3 IP) and Jared Bell (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 2 K in 2 IP).
Priest and Nicholson each picked up a Great Plains Athletic Conference victory in helping the Lancers to a sweep of Morningside in the only GPAC games played in 2020. Priest’s victory was a no-hitter.
Svoboda returns for a fifth season, entering with a 14-9 career record and 172 strikeouts in 146 innings pitched.
“If he can put together a ‘Blake Svoboda’ season, he’s going to have his name all over the record books,” Bernatow said of the former West Central standout. “The program has had a nice rich history, so it’s hard to get your name in the record books like that. It speaks volumes about the career he’s on the verge of putting together.”
Bell was supposed to spend just one season at MMU. Due to an injury in 2019 and the COVID shutdown in 2020, he’ll spend a third “senior” season with the Lancers. In seven career appearances, he is 3-1 with 23 strikeouts in 25 innings pitched.
One younger player and one newcomer could also work their way into starting spots.
“We’ve got guys that we’ve seen grow up, like Gavin Schultz (0-0, 7.45 ERA, 7 K in 9 2/3 IP), who got to throw some last year as a freshman and showed signs of having the ability to make an impact, “Bernatow said. “We do have kid named Chayton Chipchase from Feather River Community College out in California. We expect him to have the ability to be a frontrunner in terms of being a starter for us.”
Bernatow called Chipchase a pleasant surprise. The report from his junior college coaches had right-hander’s fastball “between 82 and 85 miles per hour, topping out at 87.” In camp this fall, he topped out at 92 miles per hour.
Bullpen
In his two seasons with the Lancers, Nick Iossi has established himself as the go-to arm out of the bullpen. After 18 appearances and 46 innings pitched in his first season with the Lancers, Iossi pitched in half of the Lancers’ games and picked up two victories and seven saves. For his career, he is 7-3 with 10 saves and a 3.34 earned run average, striking out 62 batters in 62 innings.
“We have a pretty nice bullpen, led by Nick Iossi,” Bernatow said. “Last year he was off to a 2-0 start with 7 saves in 20 games. The year before out of the bullpen he almost threw 50 innings. That shows you how valuable he’s been to us.”
Austin Wise will enter his fifth season with the Lancers with a 5-3 record in 29 appearances, and 39 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. He posted a career-best 4.91 earned run average a season ago.
“With COVID, he’ll be a five-year varsity pitcher,” Bernatow said of Wise. “He’s had multiple appearances in his career out of the bullpen.”
The Lancers went into the recruiting process for the 2021 season expecting to have graduated several pitchers from the 2020 squad. Because those players were granted an extra year of eligibility by the NAIA — and many Lancers took advantage of it — the squad will have tremendous bullpen depth in 2021.
“Originally when we were recruiting, we thought we were going to be graduating all these arms, all these pitchers, so that was the focus of last year’s recruiting class,” Bernatow said. “We have some guys that have the ability to make an immediate impact and make the staff even better than what it was performing at last year.”
Among the newcomers are Chris Rofe, an Australian from Miles Community College; Hunter Marso, a Brandon Valley grad; Zane Pollon, a left-handed Canadian who transferred from Mesa Community College; and Myles Brown, a 6-7 right-handed Florida native from Broward College.
Returning players like Cooper Davis (6.94 ERA, 13 K in 11 2/3 IP) and Heston Williams, a three-time Wyoming Class A American Legion Pitcher of the Year, are also expected to play bigger roles.
“Over the last few years we’ve put a consistent effort into recruiting and trying to strengthen the pitching staff in regards to depth,” Bernatow said. “With the amount of guys we have coming back and the amount of guys we have in that can help us, I think that we will see a difference in productivity level, what they provide the ball club this year.”
Catcher/Infield
After earning GPAC recognition as a freshman, catcher Billy Hancock was on his way to an even more impressive season in 2020. In 17 games, he batted .479 with five home runs, 23 RBI and a .958 slugging percentage.
To Bernatow, Hancock’s start was not a “hot streak,” but a reflection of his talent.
“I really felt that (Hancock) was in early talks for an all-conference year, and potentially to be talked about as one of the better players in the conference,” Bernatow said. “For us to be successful he’s going to have to be a big part of it.”
Senior Alec Martin, who also earned GPAC honors two years ago, also returns for a Lancer squad that has plenty of depth behind the plate.
The rest of the infield will also be familiar to Lancer fans.
“At first base we have Nick Martinez and Colin Muth. At second base we’ll have Josh Roemen. At third base, we’ll have Mason Townsend. At shortstop, we’ll have Jet Weber,” Bernatow said. “And every kid whose name I just talked about, all those guys hit .300 or above last year.”
Muth, a Yankton grad in his fifth season with the Lancers, batted .300 with 13 RBI last season. He enters the season with a career batting average of .301 and 78 RBI in 134 games played.
Martinez batted .388 last season, recording 14 RBI. Besides playing first base, he adds to the depth at other infield positions.
“Martinez is gifted enough that we could put him anywhere in the infield,” Bernatow said. “We’re fortunate to have a kid like that that will play the majority of the time on the corners.”
Townsend, a Yankton grad who earned first-team all-GPAC honors as a freshman in 2019, batted .389 with 18 RBI in 2020.
Roemen batted .359 with seven extra-base hits and eight RBI. Weber batted .316 with 10 RBI.
Filling the utility role left by the since-graduated Boston Horob will be Garden City Community College transfer Tommy Alitz.
“We feel pretty comfortable with what we’ll be able to put on the field,” Bernatow said. “Not only what they will provide defensively, but veteran leadership and having a lot of game-played innings on top of what they’ve done defensively.”
Outfield
Like in the infield, the top outfield positions are locked in.
“In right field you’re going to see Charlie Illg and Caid Koletzky,” Bernatow said. “In center field you’re going to see David Richardson and Zane Salley. In left field you’re going to see Cole Anderson and Alex Lagrutta.”
Illg batted .382 with 16 RBI and six stolen bases a season ago. Koletzky, a Yankton grad, had two hits and three RBI in limited time as a freshman.
Richardson batted .222 in 17 games, going a perfect 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts. Salley batted .154 in 13 games last season.
Anderson, a senior from Vermillion, batted .429 last season with a home run and 12 RBI. Lagrutta batted .143 with four RBI in limited action last season.
One newcomer who could make an immediate impact is Josh Mares, a transfer from Reedley Community College.
“He was a first team all-conference outfielder for Reedley in 2019. And he was a four-year starter as an infielder in high school, and moved to outfield in junior college,” Bernatow said. “He’s talented enough that he could find himself in the mix at multiple positions.”
GPAC Outlook
Mount Marty was picked sixth in the GPAC preseason poll, with perennial powers Concordia and Jamestown topping the list.
“I don’t think anything’s changed. We’re chasing Jamestown and Concordia,” Bernatow said. “I do feel that we’ve closed the gap on them, and I’m eager to see where we stack up against them and the rest of the conference.”
Bernatow also expects strong showings from Midland and Northwestern, picked third and fourth in the league. He also said not to sleep on the teams picked below the Lancers.
“I do think the bottom of the conference is getting better,” he said. “When that happens, it creates for a fun regular season schedule. I think we’re going to see that this year.”
2/20 vs. Presentation ^ DH, 7 a.m.
2/21 vs. Presentation ^ DH, 7 p.m.
2/27 at Benedictine DH, TBA
2/28 at Benedictine DH, TBA
3/6 vs. Dickinson St DH, noon
3/7 vs. Dickinson St. DH, noon
3/13 vs. Valley City St. DH, noon
3/14 vs. Valley City St. DH, noon
3/17 vs. Dakota State 3 p.m.
3/20 at Morningside DH, 1 p.m.
3/21 vs. Morningside DH, 1 p.m.
3/27 at Briar Cliff DH, noon
3/28 at Briar Cliff DH, noon
3/30 at Dakota State 4 p.m.
4/2 vs. Hastings DH, 1 p.m.
4/3 vs. Concordia DH, 1 p.m.
4/9 vs. Doane DH, 3 p.m.
4/11 vs. Midland DH, 1 p.m.
4/17 at Jamestown DH, 1 p.m.
4/18 at Jamestown DH, noon
4/23 vs. Dordt DH, 3 p.m.
4/24 vs. Dordt DH, 1 p.m.
4/30 at Northwestern DH, 3 p.m.
5/1 at Dakota Wesleyan DH, 1 p.m.
^ - at U.S. Bank Stadium
