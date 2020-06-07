The Yankton Tappers answered a two-run top of the first inning by the Menno Mad Frogs with five runs in the bottom half on the way to a 10-4 victory in South Central League amateur baseball action Sunday night at Riverside Field.
Devin Gullikson and Alex Lagrutta each had three hits for the Tappers, who moved to 5-0 in the SCL. Derrik Nelson and Mitch Gullikson both added a pair of hits.
For Menno, Spencer Schultz singled twice, while Dylan Lehr singled and scored twice. Tyler Miller, Caleb Preszler and Kyler Pekarek all had a hit.
Austin Wise pitched five innings to pick up the win, while Cody Ulmer was tagged with the loss.
MENNO 200 010 100 — 4 6 1
YANKTON 504 100 00X — 10 12 2
Lakers 16, Irene 4
IRENE — Billy Hancock went 4-5 in his first game with the Yankton Lakers and he had plenty of help in Sunday night’s 16-4 seven-inning victory over Irene in South Central League action in Irene.
Owen Feser scored four runs for the Lakers, who picked up their first league win of the season. Levi Wiersma doubled and singled, Rex Ryken singled twice and Sam Mooney drove in three runs.
Yankton broke the game open with a six-run top of the fourth inning to pull ahead 13-2.
Complete stats were not available for Irene.
Kieren Luellman struck out eight in seven innings for the Lakers.
LAKERS 061 630 0 — 16 11 2
IRENE 101 002 0 — 4 6 4
