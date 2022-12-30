The Mount Marty women’s basketball team started its post-Christmas schedule on a positive note, claiming a 64-49 victory over Presentation on Friday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
The victory gave MMU (4-10) a season sweep of the Saints. MMU beat Presentation 67-45 on Nov. 5 in Sioux Falls.
Kaela Martinez and Sidney Thue each scored 14 points for Mount Marty. Eve Millar finished with 10 points. Kaity Hove had eight rebounds and four assists in the victory.
Kanae Carman led Presentation with a game-high 16 points. Nek Newell finished with nine points.
Mount Marty led 27-21 at the half, but pulled away with a 24-8 edge in the third quarter. The Saints cut into that margin in the fourth quarter.
Mount Marty is back in action today, hosting fifth-ranked Dordt in a Great Plains Athletic Conference matchup. The game was postponed from Dec. 15. Start time is approximately 2:45 p.m., as the men’s game will be played first.
