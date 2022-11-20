SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota swimming and diving produced four school records and 13 new marks inside the school’s all-time top 10 lists during Saturday’s final day of the Augustana Invitational held at Midco Aquatic Center.
Taylor Buhr, a freshman, broke a pair of individual school records while the Coyotes closed the three-day competition by sweeping the 400 free relay races as both the men and women set school records in the process.
South Dakota women won the 13-team meet with 1,664 points while the men’s team finished second in the five-team meet with 1,315 points.
Buhr began her evening with a record in the 100 IM where her 56.73 time from the finals won the race. The Coyotes placed five in the top eight of the race in the finals in an event that saw six individuals on the top 10 lists compete.
Buhr, from Bettendorf, Iowa, added the school record in the 200 breast, later during Saturday’s final session with a winning time of 2:17.22. She took out teammate Cassie Ketterling from the top spot on the all-time charts in both events.
Emily Kahn, a sophomore, lowered her school record in the 100 free to 49.73, becoming the first to break the 50-second barrier, as she won the race that saw teammate Carson White finish third and Camilla Brogger-Andersen fifth.
Kahn would close the evening anchoring the 400 free relay to victory as teammates Tatum O’Shea, Carson White and Brogger-Andersen joined her in a school record 3:23.08.
Meanwhile, the men’s foursome of Zachary Kopp, Alec Thomas, Adam Fisher and Mack Sathre clocked 2:57.59 for the win and the school record in the 400 free relay.
Sathre, a senior, lowered his school record time in the 100 IM not once, but twice, as he clocked 49.20 in the morning prelims and came back to win the race at finish in 49.18 during the finals.
Sathre led a trio of Coyotes to the wall in the 100 IM as Grant Wolner and Parker Sonnabend tied for second in 50.14 seconds.
O’Shea, a freshman, won the 200 back in 2:00.75, moving to third all-time, while Keegan Henning, a junior, won the 1,650 free in 16:07.44 as South Dakota won five of the 12 races contested on day three and also finished second six times.
