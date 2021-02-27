VERMILLION – The path for USD to win the regular season conference title is simple: Win.
Win is what they did Saturday afternoon, taking down North Dakota State 80-71 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center to move one game closer to the Summit League regular season title, but by the end of the game the focus was not on the game. Coyote guard A.J. Plitzuweit suffered a major knee injury late in the second half and was carried off the court.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with A.J. and his family,” USD head coach Todd Lee said. “He’s got an injury, we’re hoping for the best case scenario. Pray for him and his family, and we’re just hoping for the best.”
Plitzuweit, a redshirt sophomore, was averaging 18.9 points, 3.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game entering Saturday’s action. Prior to the injury, Plitzuweit had 20 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Following the injury, the Coyotes were able to regain some focus to hold on to win.
“When I got to the team after a couple minutes, they were pretty upset,” Lee said. “A.J. and him (Stanley Umude) are best friends. Stan did a really good job of trying to get the guys to focus on the task at hand.”
The Coyotes struggled on both ends of the floor early, but they switched early to a 2-3 zone defense. When USD made the switch the Coyotes trailed 17-10. The Coyotes would then go on a 19-6 run to lead 29-23 late in the first half.
USD built a 17-point lead 50-33 early in the second half. NDSU went on a 10-0 run to get within seven of the Coyotes. From there on it was a battle for momentum between the Coyotes and Bison.
“We definitely talked about playing zone,” Tasos Kamateros said. “We’re were thinking about playing it a little bit but I don’t think the plan was to play 30 minutes of zone. It worked out, so we said we’re going to stay in it until they prove us different.”
Umude led all scorers with 26 points. The Coyotes’ five starters were the lone to five score. Kamateros picked up 14 points and Kruz Perrott-Hunt 10 points. Xavier Fuller was a rebound away from a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Coyotes are now a win away from clinching the regular season title, or a Kansas City Roos victory over South Dakota State Saturday.
“Stan and I have been through a lot of wars together,” Lee said. “We’ve won games in this building with six players. We’ve got to do whatever we have to do to try and win a game tomorrow.”
USD and NDSU are back in action Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE (12-11)
Jarius Cook 4-9 1-2 12, Maleeck Harden-Hayes 5-10 3-3 14, Tyree Eady 1-10 1-2 4, Rocky Kreuser 6-14 2-3 17, Sam Griesel 1-2 0-0 2, Dezmond McKinney 3-10 0-1 6, Jaxon Knotek 2-3 0-0 4, Odell Wilson IV 1-1 0-0 2, Grant Nelson 4-7 0-0 10. TOTALS: 27-66 7-11 71.
SOUTH DAKOTA (13-9)
Stanley Umude 9-17 8-11 26, A.J. Plitzuweit 6-11 4-4 20, Xavier Fuller 1-6 8-10 10, Tasos Kamateros 7-12 0-0 14, Kruz Perrott-Hunt 2-5 5-6 10. TOTALS: 25-53 25-31 80.
At Half: USD 35, NDSU 35. Three-Pointers: NDSU 10-30 (Kreuser 3-7, Cook 3-7, Nelson 2-4, Harden-Hayes 1-3, Eady 1-4, McKinney 0-4, Knotek 0-1), USD 5-15 (Plitzuweit 4-4, Perrott-Hunt 1-3, Heiman 0-1, Kamateros 0-2, Fuller 0-3). Rebounds: NDSU 39 (Kreuser 13) USD 33 (Fuller 9). Personal Fouls: NDSU 22, USD 15. Fouled Out: NDSU 3, USD 0. Assists: NDSU 16 (Eady 4), USD 11 (Plitzuweit 4). Turnovers: NDSU 15, USD 8. Steals: USD 8 (Kamateros 2, Fuller 2, Hayes 2), NDSU 3 (McKinney 2). Blocked Shots: NDSU 2 (Kreuser 1, Griesel 1), USD 2 (Fuller 2). Attendance: 1,132.
