Several area athletes in Class A and Class B were named to the inaugural South Dakota Softball Coaches Association All-State teams, announced earlier this week.

In Class A, Beresford catcher Keely Merrigan and Dakota Valley infielder Logan Miller were named to the All-State team. Elk Point-Jefferson’s Josie Curry (IF) and Sophia Giorgio (OF) earned honorable mention recognition.

