Several area athletes in Class A and Class B were named to the inaugural South Dakota Softball Coaches Association All-State teams, announced earlier this week.
In Class A, Beresford catcher Keely Merrigan and Dakota Valley infielder Logan Miller were named to the All-State team. Elk Point-Jefferson’s Josie Curry (IF) and Sophia Giorgio (OF) earned honorable mention recognition.
In Class B, state runner-up Alcester-Hudson had five honorees: catcher Ella Serck, pitcher Emma Moller and infielders Paxtyn Moller, Delta Pies and Elly Doering. Viborg-Hurley’s Lauren Petersen (C) and Charley Nelson (IF), Gayville-Volin’s Ayla Dimmer (DP), Bon Homme’s Jurni Vavruska (OF) and Kenadee Kozak (P), Scotland-Menno’s Nora Robb (OF) and Bailey Vitek (P), and Claire Loofbourrow (OF) of Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy (FMFA) were also named to the all-state team.
Honorable mention honorees in the infield included Cami Fransen of FMFA, Andrea Miller of Gayville-Volin and Neveah “Netty” Myers of Bon Homme.
As chosen by the South Dakota Softball Coaches Association
CATCHERS: Avery Dorman, S.F. Lincoln; Makayla Hudson, Harrisburg
DESIGNATED PLAYER: Mary Koch, O’Gorman
INFIELDERS: Norah Christiansen, S.F. Lincoln; Macy Bryant, Harrisburg; Morgan Norgaard, Brookings; Peyton Amdahl, Brandon Valley; Ashlen Johnson, S.F. Jefferson; Karsten Schlimgen, O’Gorman
OUTFIELDERS: Kierra Lubovich, S.F. Lincoln; Kendall Kniffen, S.F. Jefferson; Alexa Harms, Brandon Valley; Ava Tobin, O’Gorman
PITCHERS: Madison Evans, S.F. Lincoln; Gracie Adamson, Brookings; Kira Mentele, O’Gorman; Whitney Portner, S.F. Jefferson
CATCHERS: Emma Buie, S.F. Jefferson; Morgan Linstad, Brookings
INFIELDERS: Tierney Schramm, S.F. Washington
OUTFIELDERS: Madelyn Ducheneaux, Harrisburg
CATCHERS: Hanna Raethz, West Central; Keely Merrigan, Beresford; Kalli Boom, Tea
DESIGNATED PLAYER: Elsy Larsen, Mobridge-Pollock
INFIELDERS: Claire Wynja, Dell Rapids; Jaycee Tebay, Dell Rapids; Skyler Haines, Tea; Emillee Stofferahn, West Central; Karey Lurz, Madison; Logan Miller, Dakota Valley
OUTFIELDERS: Izzi Parsons, West Central; Jillian Arp, Tea; Kylee Fiddelke, Dell Rapids; Emersyn Erck, Tea
PITCHERS: Amanda Vacanti, Madison; Caitlyn Hoff, West Central; Katie Kvigne, Dell Rapids
INFIELDERS: Josie Curry, Elk Point-Jefferson; Ahleeya Nicola, Lennox
OUTFIELDERS: Kylie Lebahn, Dell Rapids; Sophia Overland, Mobridge-Pollock; Sophia Giorgio, Elk Point-Jefferson
CATCHERS: Ella Serck, Alcester-Hudson; Hope Bjerke, Deuel; Harley Johnson, Arlington; Lauren Petersen, Viborg-Hurley
DESIGNATED PLAYER: Ayla Dimmer, Gayville-Volin
INFIELDERS: Paxtyn Moller, Alcester-Hudson; Delta Pies, Alcester Hudson; Elly Doering, Alcester-Hudson; Brenley Goebel, Arlington; Reese Marek, Hanson; Charley Nelson, Viborg-Hurley
OUTFIELDERS: Jurni Vavruska, Bon Homme; Claire Loofbourrow, Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy; Nora Robb, Scotland-Menno
PITCHERS: Emma Moller, Alcester-Hudson; Kenadee Kozak, Bon Homme; Katrina Hagberg, Deuel; Taya Clausen, Arlington; Bailey Vitek, Scotland-Menno
INFIELDERS: Cami Fransen, Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy; Andrea Miller, Gayville-Volin; Netty Myers, Bon Homme; Kadance Landis, Colman Egan
