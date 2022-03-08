SIOUX FALLS – The three-peat is complete.
The South Dakota Coyotes won their third straight Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Tuesday afternoon, defeating South Dakota State 56-45 in a defensive battle to remember.
“Our young ladies played with an incredible amount of toughness and of fearlessness today,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “South Dakota State is a great basketball team, and somehow we were able to slow them down and they were able to do the same to us.”
The Coyotes trailed 10-8 after the first quarter in which they made three of their 15 shots.The Jacks were 4-of-12 from the field in the quarter.
The second quarter battle went back-and-forth as for every Coyote basket, there was a Jackrabbit response. After South Dakota State hit back-to-back three-pointers, Chloe Lamb responded with a three-pointer of her own for the Coyotes to have a 23-22 lead going into the intermission.
“We knew that’s (defense) what it was going to come down to,” Lamb said. “That first quarter, the whole first half, was really a defensive battle for both teams. We knew that coming in, we knew they were going to try to slam it inside on us, especially with their guards.”
Lamb and the Coyotes opened up a multi-possession lead to start the third quarter, but the Jacks were able to hang around. The Coyotes shot 8-of-12 in the third quarter to stretch the lead out to seven by the end of the quarter.
Freshman Grace Larkins made a lay-up at the buzzer to give USD the seven-point advantage after three quarters. The Coyotes needed to hang on for 10 more minutes.
The Coyotes made one field goal in the fourth quarter and didn’t convert a field goal in the final six minutes, yet they were able to grow their lead.
“I didn’t even realize we did that,” Hannah Sjerven said. “I think that once again speaks to our defense and just relying on that to carry the offense. If you notice (the field goal drought), that can affect your flow, but I don’t think any of us felt that and that’s a test to how we play.”
USD went 10-of-14 from the free throw line and grew their lead in the fourth quarter to 13. South Dakota State shot 3-of-22 in the fourth quarter and 14-of-57 for the game.
The Jacks were held under 25% from the floor while the Coyotes shot 38% (18-47). SDSU’s leading scorer, Myah Selland, was held to 0-of-10 from the floor and scored five points, all at the free throw line.
“It’s a testament to Hannah and Kyah holding Myah Selland, who’s been real hot, 0-for-10 on field goals, that’s amazing,” Liv Korngable said.
After scoring a career-high 33 points in Monday’s semifinal, Chloe Lamb added 17 points in the championship and was named Tournament Most Valuable Player.
“She’s such a tough competitor,” Plitzuweit said. “I think it’s really special for these three (seniors) because they wanted this so bad and that’s why they came back.”
Sjerven recorded a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Coyotes. Liv Korngable added 11 points.
Tylee Irwin tallied 15 points to lead the Jacks. Paiton Burckhard added 14 points.
Joining Lamb on the all-tournament team is USD’s Sjerven, SDSU’s Selland and Burckhard, and Kansas City’s Naomie Alnatas.
The Coyotes receive the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with the win Tuesday. The Coyotes have earned four straight NCAA Tournament bids, but will be making their third NCAA appearance in the last four years as the 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
But for now, the Coyotes are dancing.
SOUTH DAKOTA (27-5, 18-1)
Hannah Sjerven 6-14 7-8 19, Liv Korngable 4-8 1-2 11, Chloe Lamb 5-13 4-5 17, Kyah Watson 0-3 0-0 0, Maddie Krull 0-3 2-4 2, Grace Larkins 3-5 0-0 6, Jeniah Ugofsky 0-1 1-2 1. TOTALS: 18-47 15-21 56.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (23-9 17-2)
Tori Nelson 1-5 2-2 4, Paiton Burckhard 5-15 0-0 14, Myah Selland 0-10 5-7 5, Lindsey Theuninck 0-2 0-0 0, Tylee Irwin 6-11 0-0 15, Kallie Theisen 0-3 0-0 0, Haleigh Timmer 1-5 2-2 4, Haley Greer 1-6 0-0 3. TOTALS: 14-57 9-11 45.
USD 8 15 20 13 –56
SDSU 10 12 14 9 –45
Three-Pointers: SDSU 8-23 (Burckhard 4-10, Irwin 3-3, Greer 1-1, Nelson 0-1, Theuninck 0-2, Timmer 0-2, Selland 0-4), USD 5-12 (Lamb 3-5, Korngable 2-3, Sjerven 0-1, Watson 0-3). Rebounds: SDSU 39 (Selland 10), USD 33 (Sjerven 10). Assists: SDSU 11 (Selland 4), USD 9 (Korngable 3, Lamb 3). Steals: USD 5 (Sjerven 2), SDSU 4 (Irwin 2). Blocked Shots: USD 5 (Sjerven 4), SDSU 2 (Nelson, Burckhard). Personal Fouls: SDSU 21, USD 15. Turnovers: SDSU 15, USD 11. Attendance: 8,117.
