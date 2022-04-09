WICHITA, Kan.—South Dakota captured six event titles Saturday at Cessna Stadium on the final day of the K.T. Woodman Classic.
Sophomore Eerik Haamer moved to seventh in the nation in the men’s pole vault with a winning jump of 18-0 ½ (5.50m). Sophomore Tre Young placed third in 17-0 ¾ (5.20m), third-year sophomore Marshall Faurot took fourth and freshman Spencer Buley was eighth.
Third-year sophomore Lydia Knapp became the second Coyote woman to launch the hammer past 200 feet on Saturday. She was victorious in the hammer throw with a personal best of 203-3 (61.95m) for the second-best mark in USD history. It also ranks 31st in the nation this spring. Classmate Meredith Clark and freshman Kenzie Campbell were third and fourth in the competition, respectively, with a pair of personal best throws. Clark moved to seventh in USD history with her mark of 176-11 (53.93m). Campbell posted a mark of 171-1 (52.15m). The Coyotes racked up five spots in the top-10 of the event with freshman Delaney Smith taking eighth and fourth-year sophomore Kasey Jensen finishing ninth.
Following last week’s collegiate best performance, freshman Moe Bridgen clocked a flat minute in the 400-meter hurdles for the second-straight week. She won the event in 1:00.97. Sophomore Jacy Pulse finished runner-up in 1:02.13. Fifth-year senior Holly Gerberding and freshman Averi Schmeichel took fifth and sixth, respectively.
Bridgen led off the Coyotes’ winning 4x400-meter relay, which recorded a time of 3:43.10 to cap off the night. Bridgen was joined on the relay by sophomore Sara Reifenrath, Pulse, and freshman Anna Robinson.
Freshman Danii Anglin captured first place in the high jump with a clearance of 5-9 ¼ (1.76m). Third-year sophomore Carly Haring took fourth place.
Sophomore Cassidy Mooneyhan was victorious in the pole vault with a clearance of 13-4 ¼ (4.07m). Fourth-year junior Deidra Marrison cleared 13-0 ¼ (3.97m) for third place in the field. Sophomore Jaidyn Garrett and fifth-year junior Landon Kemp finished seventh and eighth, respectively.
Knapp was also the top collegian in the discus, albeit finishing runner-up overall with a throw of 153-2 (46.70m). Fourth-year junior Josephine Starner was fourth and Clark was eighth.
Clark added a personal best throw in the shot put, placing second with a toss of 47-10 (14.58m). The mark moves her to sixth in USD program history. Starner took third in 46-0 (14.02m), Jensen was eighth and Knapp was 10th.
Fourth-year junior Jessie Sullivan added a trio of third-place finishes in the men’s throws. He launched the discus 179-9 (54.78m), the hammer 199-10 (60.90m) and the shot put 55-5 ½ (16.90m). Freshman Tristan Gray took fourth in the shot put with an outdoor-best mark of 54-11 ½ (16.75m), which ranks eighth in USD history. Fifth-year senior Matt Slagus was fourth in the hammer and eighth in the discus, while fourth-year junior Kaden Elder took 10th in the hammer.
Reifenrath was the third collegian in a pair of open sprinting events. She took third overall in the 200 meters with a wind-legal time of 24.17 seconds. She was also the third collegian, fourth overall, in the 400 meters with a time of 55.67 seconds. Robinson took fourth in the 200 meters in 24.31 seconds, which moves her to seventh in USD program history.
Schmeichel clocked a wind-aided 14.09 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles to lead a pack of Coyotes in that event. She was fourth, Bridgen took fifth, third-year sophomore Kylie Larson was seventh and Gerberding was 10th.
Third-year sophomore Hugo Morvan notched a wind-aided 14.32 seconds for fourth place in the men’s 110 hurdles. Young added a 10th-place finish in the hurdles to his pole vault performance.
Following yesterday’s 1,500-meter races, four Coyotes placed in the top-10 of the Saturday 800-meter races. Sophomore Abrielle Jirele finished fifth, third-year sophomore Ella Byers sixth, and third-year sophomore Helen Gould ninth. Freshman Mason Sindelar was fifth on the men’s side.
Fourth-year junior Jack Durst and third-year sophomore Ethan Heitman took fifth and sixth, respectively, in the men’s high jump competition after clearing 6-6 (1.98m).
Sophomore Erin Kinney clocked 11.65 seconds for sixth place in the 100 meters. It was a wind-aided (+5.8) mark, otherwise the time would have moved her to third in USD history. Third-year sophomore Dylan Kautz clocked 10.39 seconds in the men’s 100 meters.
Redshirt-freshman Lauren Meyer finished seventh in the long jump and freshman Jayden Green took eighth in the triple jump.
The Coyotes return to action in California next week split amongst a handful of meets in the Los Angeles area.
FRIDAY: South Dakota fourth-year junior Merga Gemeda clocked the fifth-fastest 5,000-meter time in program history to highlight 15 top-10 finishes on Friday night at the K.T. Woodman Classic held at Cessna Stadium.
Gemeda crossed the finish line in 14 minutes, 24.73 seconds, for third place overall and second among collegians. The time was three seconds faster than his personal best.
Third-year sophomore Charlie Babcock posted the 10th-fastest 10,000-meter time in program history to cap off the evening. He clocked 30:57.34 for fifth place in the field and fourth among collegians.
Fifth-year senior Alli Wroblewski won Friday’s section of the 800 meters in 2:17.78 with third-year sophomore Madison Jochum finishing just behind in a season-best 2:17.80. Fifth-year senior multi-event athlete Holly Gerberding finished eighth in 2:23.15.
In the lone field event contested Friday evening, fourth-year junior Josephine Starner launched the javelin 142-0 (43.28m) for second place.
Sophomore Dylan Blake took third in the Friday section of the 800 meters by clocking 1:55.79. Third-year sophomore Brendan Scott took 10th in 1:59.19.
A trio of Coyotes finished in the top-10 of the women’s 1,500 meters led by a personal best performance from third-year junior Ella Byers, crossing the finish line in 4:34.23. Sophomore Abrielle Jirele took fifth in 4:38.45 and third-year sophomore Helen Gould was seventh in 4:40.23.
Redshirt-freshman Lizzy Kramer clocked 11:41.25 for sixth place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Sophomore Renee Thompson was eighth in 11:50.86.
On the men’s side, fifth-year junior Kallo Arno took ninth place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9:42.07.
Completing her first-ever 10,000-meters, third-year sophomore Lily Provenzano took ninth place in 37:56.76.
