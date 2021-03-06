SIOUX FALLS – The South Dakota State women have never missed a Summit League Tournament semifinal since joining the conference. That changed Saturday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
“We didn’t respond to what they (Omaha) were doing in a way that was effective,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said. “Good win for them and something we will just have to try and move forward from because it’s a disappointing loss for us.”
The Jacks struggled from all over the floor offensively, shooting 22.4% (13-58) from the field and 25% (6-24) from beyond the arc in the 52-40 loss to the Mavericks Saturday afternoon.
“Credit to Omaha’s defense,” Tylee Irwin said. “They definitely had a really good plan and they executed very well.”
The Mavericks fell behind 8-4 early in the first quarter, in large part to two three-pointers from Paiton Burckhard. Following the media timeout in the first quarter, Omaha went on a 6-0 run to take a two point lead 10-8. The jacks were able to regain the lead after one quarter 11-10.
Omaha started to gain some momentum in the second quarter, outscoring SDSU 19-13 in the quarter and holding a five point half time lead. The lead ballooned to 12 before the Jacks could gather any momentum in the third quarter. SDSU ended the quarter on a 5-0 run to make it a 40-33 game with 10 minutes to play.
The Jacks couldn’t get shots to fall in the fourth. Omaha forward Josie Filer tallied six points early to grow the lead to 11 early, then neither side could get a basket. Filer said things started to sink in, that they could take down the top seed, once SDSU started fouling late in the fourth.
Filer tallied a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds for Omaha. Mariah Murdie added nine points for the Mavericks. Tylee Irwin and Burckhard tallied 10 points each for the Jacks.
“We played like half a season, games wise, compared to a normal season and it feels like we’re finally hitting our stride, so the reward is there, it feels great,” Filer said.
The win marks the first time in Summit League Tournament history that a no. 1 seed in the women’s tournament has lost in the first round. It also ended SDSU’s 18-game winning streak. Omaha advances to face the winner of Kansas City and Western Illinois in the semifinals Monday at 11:45 a.m.
“It just feels so surreal, but we worked for it all season,” Murdie said. “We had so much adversity, so to be able to put that pain that we went through into purpose and fuel, I think it’s an amazing feeling.”
OMAHA 52
Sarah Schmitt 1-7 2-4 4, Claire Killian 2-7 2-4 7, Josie Filer 6-10 7-9 19, Sophie Johnston 3-6 0-1 6, Elena Pilakouta 2-8 3-4 7, Mariah Murdie 4-8 0-0 9. TOTALS: 18-46 14-24 52.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 40
Haley Greer 2-10 0-0 5, Kallie Theisen 1-3 0-0 2, Tylee Irwin 3-14 3-4 10, Lindsey Theuninck 1-3 2-2 4, Paiton Burckhard 4-11 0-0 10, Tori Nelson 0-6 2-2 2, Madysen Vlastuin 2-7 0-0 6, Mesa Byom 0-1 0-0 0, Sydney Stapleton 0-3 0-0 0, Regan Nesheim 0-0 1-2 1. TOTALS: 13-58 8-10 40.
UNO 10 19 11 12 -52
SDSU 11 13 9 7 -40
Three-Pointers: SDSU 6-24 (Burckhard 2-4, Vlastuin 2-5, Irwin 1-3, Greer 1-7, Theuninck 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Byom 0-1, Stapleton 0-2), UNO 2-11 (Killian 1-3, Murdie 1-3, Johnston 0-1, Filer 0-2, Schmitt 0-2). Rebounds: SDSU 42 (Irwin 8), UNO 35 (Filer 12). Personal Fouls: SDSU 21, UNO 15. Assists: UNO 11 (Schmitt 6), SDSU 7 (Greer 2, Burckhard 2). Turnovers: SDSU 20, UNO 15. Steals: UNO 14 (Murdie 6), SDSU 7 (Burckhard 2). Blocks: UNO 5 (Murdie 5), SDSU 2 (Greer, Nelson).
