HURON — The Yankton Gazelles had a 41-0 edge in shots on the way to a 7-0 rout of Huron in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ soccer action on Tuesday.
“The Gazelles made it clinical like moving the ball side to side and creating some excellent passing combinations through the midfield,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “In the end the Gazelles created 41 shots without allowing one.”
Madisyn Bietz scored a hat trick to lead the Yankton offense. Callie Boomsma scored twice. Cora Schurman and Keira Christ each scored. Abby Schmidt and Eden Wolfgram each had an assist in the victory.
“We did a great job getting in position for some good looks, but we need to do a better job finding the open corners of the goal,” Schuring said.
Yankton, 4-4-1 after back-to-back wins, hosts Mitchell (4-4) in a key ESD matchup on Thursday.
“The game gave us a good opportunity to rotate some players and keep some fresh legs for an important matchup with Mitchell on Thursday,” Schuring said.
Yankton earned a 10-0 victory in the JV match.
Lucy Johnson posted four goals and an assist, and Josslyn Elwood had two goals and an assist for Ynakton. Eleanor Johnson finished with a goal and an assist. Iyana Becker, Jaden Schaefer and Abby Saylor each scored a goal. Kaylee Goeden, Remy Kusel-Wenzlaff and Chloe Bom each had an assist in the victory.
