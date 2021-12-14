Jaden Kral strolled out of the locker room and immediately raved about his team’s performance out of the chute this season.
A double-digit victory over a top-five opponent.
In the season opener.
“There’s no better way,” said Kral, a senior on the Yankton boys’ basketball team.
Yes, the Bucks had plenty to smile about following a 66-53 win over third-ranked Sioux Falls Washington on Tuesday night at the YHS gym.
The victory kick-started a new era for Yankton, which for the first time in six seasons is playing varsity basketball without Matthew Mors — now at the University of Wisconsin.
What the Bucks displayed was a balanced attack with three players in double figures, one other with eight points, another with five and plenty of scoring weapons.
“Now that Matthew is gone, this will be a completely balanced team,” Kral said. “Everyone will be able to score out there.”
That’s going to have to be the recipe for success this season for the Bucks without the services of Mors (the program leader in career points, steals, assists, blocks and three-pointers), according to head coach Chris Haynes.
“We’ll have to do it together, on both ends,” Haynes said. “That’s going to be our key.”
And that’s precisely what happened right out of the gate for the Bucks.
Five different players scored and the Yankton defense held the visiting Warriors in check in the opening 10 minutes, as the Bucks built as much as a 19-6 lead early in the second quarter.
Washington then regrouped and scored the game’s next 12 points to get within 19-18 at the 4:34 mark, but the Bucks reeled off a 15-0 run — with eight points from Kral in that span — to lead 34-18 at halftime.
Yankton continued to attack Washington’s full-court press defense and the margin reached 52-35 after three quarters. The Warriors got to within 58-48 with four minutes remaining, but were never able to get within single digits.
“It won’t always be pretty in a first game like this, but I’m really proud of the way our guys competed,” Haynes said. “We were fortunate to make a few more shots than Washington; a really good team.”
And a handful of players made those shots for the Bucks.
Kral finished with 18 points, while senior guard Dylan Prouty and junior point guard Rugby Ryken both added 12 points. Junior guard Drew Ryken contributed eight points and junior forward Cody Oswald scored seven points.
“It’s easy to move the ball when everyone can shoot,” Kral said. “I have confidence in every single guy out there.”
Without Mors and his 6-foot-8 frame, the Bucks are going to rely on their quickness and speed, according to Kral.
“With this team, we’re not the biggest; 6-5 is the biggest, but we have a lot of quick guards,” he said. “We’re able to get out and run.”
In a game that saw both teams want to get out and push the pace, the Bucks handled the tempo well, according to Haynes.
“I think both teams were okay with a faster pace, but their press sped up the game a little bit,” he said. “We handled that really well and that got us some opportunities.”
Another area that impressed Haynes?
“Our three seniors gave us great leadership,” he said.
Although Colton Potts didn’t score in the game, the 6-foot-4 senior center provided the Bucks with “great energy” and gives the team some size and strength down low, according to Haynes.
Washington got 14 points from Mikele Kambalo, 13 points from Joe Uttecht and 12 points from Tommy Peterson.
Yankton will hit the road Friday for a 7 p.m. matchup at Sioux Falls Lincoln.
In sub-varsity action Tuesday between Yankton and Sioux Falls Washington, the Bucks won the JV game 61-60 behind 19 points from Drew Ryken, 18 points from Isaiah Schelhaas and 13 points from Michael Mors. Yankton’s sophomore team won 48-29 behind Tucker Gilmore’s 15 points and Landon Potts’ 11 points.
In freshman action, Washington won the ‘A’ game 43-34. Matthew Sheldon led Yankton with 15 points. Washington won the ‘B’ game 56-40 and the Bucks got 19 points from Trey Sager.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
S.F. WASHINGTON (0-1)
Mikele Kambalo 6 1-4 14, Joe Uttecht 5 0-0 13, Tommy Peterson 5 1-1 12, Noah Robertson 1 1-1 3, Patrick Osborn 0 0-0 0, Blayne Verhey 0 0-1 0, Zharie Sheppard 3 0-0 9, Kaden Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Cole Peterson 1 0-0 2, Tryg Auten 0 0-0 0, Gage Gasca 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 21 3-7 53.
YANKTON (1-0)
Drew Ryken 2 4-4 8, Mac Ryken 2 0-0 5, Rugby Ryken 4 1-3 12, Dylan Prouty 4 0-0 12, Cody Oswald 2 3-4 7, Isaiah Schelhaas 0 0-0 0, Jaden Kral 7 4-6 18, Michael Mors 2 0-1 4, Colton Potts 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 23 12-18 66.
S.F. WASHINGTON 6 12 17 18 - 53
YANKTON 18 16 18 14 - 66
Three-Pointers: Y 8 (Prouty 4, R. Ryken 3, M. Ryken), SFW 8 (Uttecht 3, Sheppard 3, Kambalo, Peterson). Personal Fouls: SFW 18, Y 12. Fouled Out: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.