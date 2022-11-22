As the Mount Marty men’s basketball team, which came into Tuesday’s matchup with Dakota Wesleyan on a four-game losing streak, MMU head coach Collin Authier reminded his team of one of the unwritten rules of sports:
“Turkey tastes better after a win.”
The Lancers, hungry for a win, took that message to heart and gobbled up a 71-65 victory over the rival Tigers at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
“I’ve sat around the dinner table after a loss. It’s not fun,” a happy Authier said after the victory. “You want to come into a holiday off a win. The turkey tastes better. You’re happier to be around everyone.”
Cole Bowen scored a game-high 27 points and had eight rebounds and three steals to lead MMU. It was a season high for Bowen, whose previous high scoring mark was 17 points against Presentation.
“Cole did a great job of doing it through the flow of what we do,” Authier said. “We needed him to be aggressive. We liked that matchup.”
Also for Mount Marty (4-5, 1-3 GPAC), Tash Lunday finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Caden Casey went 3-of-4 from three-point range to finish with nine points.
“They were staying tight on our shooters and doubling down on Tash,” Authier said. “When we play complimentary basketball, play inside and out, that opens things up.”
Kallan Herman scored 21 points to lead DWU (2-4, 1-2 GPAC). Koln Oppold posted 19 points and nine rebounds. Blaze Lubbers had 12 rebounds off the bench.
“We couldn’t stop Herman in the second half,” Authier said. “Oppold is a helluva player.”
Entering the game at 0-3 in GPAC play, the Lancers tried to keep the focus on “competing,” according to Bowen.
“We wanted to play together and half fun,” he said. “We knew it was going to come around. It all came together tonight, which was nice.”
The Lancers built a 26-12 lead in the first half before taking an eight-point lead into the half, 28-20.
“We did what we wanted to do. We brought the fight to them,” Authier said. “Dakota Wesleyan kept coming at us. I’m proud of our guys withstanding their runs in the second half.”
Mount Marty quickly built the lead back to 12, 32-20, to start the second half. But the Tigers kept clawing back, pulling to within two at the midway point of the second half, 45-43.
The Lancers answered with a 12-4 run, pushing the lead back to 10 points, 57-47, with 6:22 to play. DWU got no closer than four points the rest of the way.
“This was very huge,” Bowen said. “We’ve got a few hard games coming up. It was nice to get a win over Dakota Wesleyan, that’s for sure.”
A challenging eight-day stretch begins for the Lancers just after Thanksgiving. Mount Marty travels to Southwest Minnesota State on Saturday, a game that will count on the Lancers’ record. MMU follows with a non-counter at the University of South Dakota on Nov. 28, followed by GPAC games with Midland Nov. 30 and at Morningside Dec. 3.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.