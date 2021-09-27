NORTH SIOUX CITY — Yankton’s Regan Garry fired a no-hitter to lead Yankton Gazelles past Dakota Valley 6-0 in softball action Monday.
Garry lasted five innings, allowing no hits and runs while striking out seven.
Tori Vellek and Annika Gordon each had two hits to lead YHS.
In the first game of the twin bill, Ellie Wiese tallied two hits and two RBI to lead Dakota Valley to a 3-2 win.
Ella Schmiedt added a double and a RBI for Dakota Valley. Silja Gunderson, Rylee Rosenquist, Brennen Trotter and Ashlyn Stusse added base hits.
Gracie Brockberg led Yankton with a base hit and one RBI. Annika Gordon, Elle Feser and Olivia Binde added base hits.
Bailey Sample earned the win, striking out five. Grace Behrns took the loss for YHS.
