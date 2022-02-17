As Kayla Bryant began preparations for her first season as head coach of the Mount Marty University softball program, she and longtime Lancer assistant Ramon Romero had plenty of familiar faces to work with.
“We only lost four players,” Bryant said of the Lancers, who went 19-20 overall and 10-12 in the GPAC in 2021. “We’re definitely excited about having most of the team back.”
In the pitching circle, that returning depth begins with Maureena “Mo” Vornhagen. The senior went 7-4 with two saves, a 3.54 earned run average and 112 strikeouts in a team-best 87 innings pitched a season ago. Vornhagen earned honorable mention all-Great Plains Athletic Conference recognition a season ago.
Also back in the circle is junior reliever Kaylee Rogers, who went 5-6 with one save, a 4.46 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings.
“Mo will play a big part for us, as she has the last three years,” Bryant said. “Kaylee is a good reliever.”
Sophomore McKenzie Gray, a transfer from Arizona Western College, will fill the other primary starting pitcher position for the Lancers, Bryant noted.
The Lancers return two infielders from a season ago, first-team all-GPAC selection Emma Burns (.444, 10 HR, 39 RBI, 7 SB) and Bailey Kortan (.296, 10 RBI, 17 SB). Newcomers Janeah Castro (Fr., Fillmore, California) and Elisabeth McGill (Jr., Newman University) will handle the other infield positions.
MMU returns the same tag-team duo behind the plate it had a season ago. Karlee Arnold (.365, 9 HR, 37 RBI) and Kelly Amezcua (.311, 3 HR, 27 RBI) traded off between catcher and designated hitter a season ago, and will again this season, according to Bryant.
Both Sami Noble (.254, 1 HR, 6 RBI) and Abigail Thomas (.196, 3 RBI) return after playing part of last season in the outfield. Several new faces will also be in the mix, Bryant said.
“We have five new faces in the outfield, along with a few returners,” she said. “The newcomers have really stepped up and bought into what we’re wanting.”
The Lancers were picked seventh in the GPAC by the league’s other coaches, but Bryant has higher expectations for MMU.
“With this team the sky’s the limit,” she said “In the GPAC you have to be ready to grind it out. We’re hoping to raise our level this year.”
With that in mind, the Lancers have changed up their preseason schedule. After playing in the Fairfield Inn PC Dome Classic today (Friday) and Saturday in Aberdeen, the Lancers head to the St. Ambrose Dome Tournament, followed by the Friends (Kansas) Tournament and the McPherson College Invitational.
“We’ve changed it up a bit,” Bryant said. “Last year we didn’t go to Presentation (PC Classic). Davenport (St. Ambrose) will be some schools we don’t normally see. Down south we’ll play some strong competition.”
2022 MMU Softball Schedule
2/18 Valley City State* 10 a.m.
2/18 Dakota State* 2 p.m.
2/19 Dakota State* noon
2/19 Bellevue* 4 p.m.
2/26 Mount Mercy^ noon
2/26 Saint Ambrose^ 2 p.m.
2/27 Saint Ambrose^ 10 a.m.
2/27 Waldorf^ noon
3/4 Mount Mercy# noon
3/4 Waldorf# TBA
3/5 Waldorf# TBA
3/5 MidAm. Nazarene TBA
3/11-12 McPherson College Inv.
3/19 vs. Dakota Wesleyan (DH) 1 p.m.
3/23 at Northwestern (DH) 3 p.m.
3/26 at Doane (DH) 1 p.m.
3/29 at Dakota State (DH) 5 p.m.
4/2 vs. Hastings (DH) 1 p.m.
4/8 at Morningside (DH) 3 p.m.
4/9 at College of Saint Mary (DH) 1 p.m.
4/12 vs. Dordt (DH) 5 p.m.
4/15 at Jamestown (DH) 1 p.m.
4/22 vs. Midland (DH) 3 p.m.
4/23 vs. Concordia (DH) 1 p.m.
4/30 vs. Briar Cliff (DH) 1 p.m.
5/4-5 GPAC Tourn. TBD
5/7 GPAC Final TBD
* - Fairfield Inn PC Dome Classic
^ - St. Ambrose Dome Tourn.
#-Friends University Inv.
