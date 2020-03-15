SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota High School Baseball Association announced that it would follow the decisions of the South Dakota High School Activities Association regarding its spring 2020 season.
“We will continue to follow the same approach that we always have with situations that relate to our high schools and student athletes by following the decisions being made by our local school districts and the South Dakota High School Activities Association,” SDHSBA Executive Director Dane Yde said in a release on Saturday. “Over the years, we have worked very hard to be strong partners with all involved, and we intend to do so in the coming days and weeks ahead.”
Last Friday the SDHSAA postponed state basketball tournaments, on the same day that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announced that all schools would be closed this week. No announcement has been made regarding spring 2020 high school athletics seasons.
