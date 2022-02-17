For two seasons, Ashlyn Vogt made her presence known at the back of the Yankton Gazelles defense.
Now she will take that presence to Aberdeen and Presentation College.
Vogt started every match in goal for the Gazelles this past season, posting a 4-8-2 record with four shutouts.
“Ashlyn stepped into goal the last couple years and excelled in her abilities,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “We knew going into her senior year we were going to rely on her quite a bit, and we relied on her even more than we expected.”
Vogt showed a good skill set — the ability to throw the ball into play and boot it down the field — in her injury-shortened junior season, but showed the ability to know when to do each as a senior.
“One of the biggest improvements was her decision-making,” Schuring said. “We like to play out of the back instead of just kicking it out. She was better at recognizing who to send the ball to and when she needed to boot it to take pressure off the defense.”
A player camp at South Dakota State brought Vogt and Presentation together.
“She has that demeanor that you want in a goalkeeper,” said Presentation head coach John Mclean, who made the trip to Yankton Wednesday for Vogt’s signing event. “She is dominant. She has that presence in and around the goal.”
Vogt liked what she saw in Mclean and the Saints program as well.
“I really liked coach John. We’ve formed a really good relationship,” she said. “Knowing I will be comfortable in a place that is a couple hours from home is good for me.”
Vogt based much of the decision on the academic side. She plans to double-major in chemistry and psychology, with the plans of going to medical school after completing her undergraduate studies.
“I wanted somewhere that would prepare me for medical school,” she said. “The academic advisors made me feel like I could do that there.”
Vogt also “didn’t want to be done with soccer,” she said.
“Playing soccer will help me with a scholarship,” Vogt said. “I will have built-in friendships with this team, like I had in high school. That’s a big thing for me.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.