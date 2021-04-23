INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in program history, the University of Sioux Falls men’s golf team has been selected to the NCAA Division II Central Regional, announced Friday.
The USF Men’s Golf Team was selected seventh in the region and is in the field of 64 teams and 24 student-athletes competing as individuals that have been selected to participate in regional competition of the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championships. Regional play will be conducted May 6-8. The Central Region Tournament will be held at Shoal Creek Golf Course in Kansas City, Mo.
The top four teams from each super regional and the top individual not with a team from each super regional will advance to the finals May 17-21 at PGA National Resort; The Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The finals will be hosted by Palm Beach Atlantic University and Palm Beach County Sports Commission.
Among the golfers for USF is senior J.J. Cooney. The Pickstown native and Andes Central graduate was the first Cougar to ever earn four top-20 finishes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament.
