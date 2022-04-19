A number of area sporting events scheduled for Tuesday, April 19, were postponed or cancelled due to various reasons.
— The Brandon Valley track and field meet was cancelled.
Due to this and other cancellations, Yankton will host a meet on Thursday. Parkston, Sioux Falls Christian, Mitchell Christian and Deubrook will also compete. Start time is 3:30 p.m. for field events, 4 p.m. for running events.
— The girls’ golf triangular featuring Brandon Valley and Brookings in Yankton was cancelled due to cold and windy conditions. It will not be made up.
— The Jaguar Invitational track and field meet, scheduled to be held in Corsica, was cancelled due to a water main break. It will not be made up.
A number of Tuesday changes were announced on Monday:
— The boys’ tennis triangular featuring Sioux Falls Washington and Vermillion at Yankton was moved indoors.
— The Jim Flevares Relays track and field meet was postponed to Thursday, April 28.
— The Beresford Invitational track and field meet was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Titan Invitational track and field meet, scheduled for today in Tea, has been cancelled. It will not be made up.
— The Parker Invitational boys’ and girls’ golf tournament was cancelled. It will not be made up.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
