CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — South Dakota State golfer Sydney Bormann and Augustana golfer Sydney Weber, both of Parkston, were honored by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) as All-American Scholars, announced Monday.
Bormann, a senior, was honored for the fourth time in her career. The senior graduated with a 4.00 GPA in human biology. She was also recently named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Division I Women’s At-Large third team and earned her third straight Summit League All-Academic selection.
Bormann held a 79.50 stroke average over the 18 rounds she competed in this season. She ranks sixth all-time for State with a career stroke average of 77.78.
Weber, a senior, played 10 rounds over five events in the shortened 2019-20 season, posting an average score of 86.1. She was one of seven Vikings to be honored.
