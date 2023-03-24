ORLANDO, Fla. – South Dakota fell to Wichita State 7-0 in a women’s tennis dual played Friday at Coleman Tennis Club.
The Coyote’s No. 3 doubles team of Bea Havlickova and Eesha Varma were even at three sets apiece when Wichita State had secured the doubles point.
Havlickova, a sophomore, lost a tough match at No. 1 singles, falling in a second set tiebreaker.
Selena Bird, a freshman, dropped a three-set singles match at No. 6, falling 6-4 in the third set.
The Coyotes will play a Summit League match on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Kansas City.
