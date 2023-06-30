SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Fury Red 18-under softball team got an excellent performance in the circle from Bailey Sample, as she struck out six Nebraska Quakes Gold 18-under – Ritchhart batters in a 2-1 victory for Yankton Friday in pool play at the Ringneck Tournament.
Sample gave up one run (zero earned) and four hits in the five-inning victory.
All the runs in the game were scored in the first inning. Yankton’s Brooklyn Townsend and Logan Miller scored runs on a Quakes Gold error to give Fury Red a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first.
Townsend, Miller, Elle Feser, Paige Hatch and Bailey Vitek registered hits for Yankton.
Fury Red continues pool play Saturday against Osseo at 12:30 p.m. followed by a contest against Quakes 18-under Harrington at 6:30 p.m.
Omaha Warriors-Moore 5, Fury Fire 3
SIOUX FALLS — The Omaha Warriors-Moore 18-under softball team used a four-run third inning to power past the Yankton Fury Fire 18-under team 5-3 Friday in Ringneck Tournament pool play action.
Emma Wiese, Keyara “Lucky” Mason and Grace Robb registered RBIs for Yankton. Wiese struck out two batters in an inning of work while Maddy Coutright struck out two batters in three innings pitched.
Fury Fire continues pool play Saturday against Nebraska Thunder Gold 18U – Mayfield at 11 a.m. in Sioux Falls, followed by a contest against TSC Blaze 18U at 5 p.m.
Bennington Elite 9, Fury Black 1
SIOUX FALLS — The Bennington Elite 18-under Smith softball team defeated the Yankton Fury Black 9-1 in Ringneck Tournament pool play action Friday.
Bennington broke a 1-1 tie with five runs in the bottom of the third and added three in the bottom of the fourth to secure the four-inning victory.
Trinity Bietz and Emma Herrboldt registered hits for Yankton, while Kaylie Heiner struck out three batters in four innings pitched. Heiner took the loss.
Fury Black is back in action Saturday at 8 a.m. against the Nebraska Wave 18-under team and at 2 p.m. against the Minnesota Renegades 18-under team to finish pool play.
