SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Fury Red 18-under softball team got an excellent performance in the circle from Bailey Sample, as she struck out six Nebraska Quakes Gold 18-under – Ritchhart batters in a 2-1 victory for Yankton Friday in pool play at the Ringneck Tournament.

Sample gave up one run (zero earned) and four hits in the five-inning victory.

