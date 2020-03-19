BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Several athletes with area ties were named to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Winter All-Academic teams in their respective sports, announced Thursday.
To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher.
Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.
Here are the area alumni honored, with their hometowns and schools in parenthesis. Team of Excellence honorees have a “*” by their names:
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Gabe King* (Irene; Irene-Wakonda HS), Northern State
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Heidi Cap (Tripp; Avon HS), Minnesota State; Abby Hora* (Viborg; Viborg-Hurley HS), Augustana
MEN’S INDOOR TRACK & FIELD: Cade Kalkowski (Niobrara, Nebraska), Wayne State; Blake Savey (Yankton), Augustana; Logan Hansen* (Hurley; Viborg-Hurley HS), Sioux Falls
WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Hannah Ebert (Beresford), Sioux Falls; Sophie Noecker (Hartington, Nebraska; Hartington-Newcastle HS), Wayne State; Allie Rosener (Newcastle, Nebraska; Hartington-Newcastle HS), Wayne State; Morgan Rothschadl* (Tabor; Bon Homme HS), Augustana; Caitlyn Savey* (Beresford), Augustana
WRESTLING: Logan Mahoney (Parkston), Mary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.