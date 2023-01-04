VERMILLION — South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball head coach Kayla Karius stated the need for defense to be the main calling card for her team during a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday.
“We feel like (defense) can be our bread and butter,” she said. “It has been the last five years to lead the league in points given up per game. That’s the reason that this program has been so successful. (This season), we’re not quite at that stage yet, so we’ve got to hold people down a little bit better.”
With a 3-1 start to Summit League play, the team showed improvement on the defensive end.
“We’ve got more disciplined (and) confident in the way we’re guarding the dribble,” Karius said. “We’ve really altered how we’re guarding some people to be able to provide a little bit more help and getting way more specific on (opponents’) personnel. That’s given our kids some confidence.”
On Thursday, the Coyotes (7-8) start a two-game home stand against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (9-4, 2-1 Summit), who feature five seniors in their starting lineup.
“It’s going to be a good challenge for us,” Karius said. “They’re going to be a tough team (for us), especially when you’re looking at our group with the inexperience we have.”
The Coyotes currently have two seniors, Macy Guebert and Jeniah Ugofsky, who are starting and getting minutes for the team. However, Karius added that the team seems to be more comfortable at home, which bodes well for USD.
One area where the Coyotes were uncharacteristic in their road trip last week, a 58-56 win over St. Thomas and a 76-67 loss to Western Illinois, was turnovers.
“For the most part, turnovers have been a strong suit for us,” Karius said. “We’ve been limiting ourselves and we’re doing a good job. But when the pressure turns up, we’ve got to be able to handle that better. That’s been an on-and-off thing for us.”
Still, the Coyotes committed 19 turnovers compared to WIU’s nine in the contest. The Coyotes have emphasized taking care of the basketball in practice.
“The entire team knows at what point in practice how many turnovers we’ve committed already,” Karius said. “It’s something that we emphasize. Now, what we’ve done is sharpen that up and take it to the next level. Instead of allowing so many turnovers before a consequence, we’ve limited that number even lower now just to make them more aware of, ‘Okay, we’re halfway through practice and this is how many turnovers we have.’”
Against Western Illinois, Karius pointed to how their scrappiness sped up the game and how that may not be the best way for USD to play.
“We’re getting a better feel for Okay, now we’ve got stops, and now we’ve missed a couple and transition,” she said. “Now, (our opponent is) running it right back down (the court) at us. We’ve got to be able to control tempo a little bit more and go and take a great shot or move the ball around and make them guard for 25 seconds rather than making it easy on them.”
While the team is good in transition offense, leading the league in three-point percentage, it could play into the plans of the opponent.
“When (the game) turns into a track meet, I don’t think that that benefits us much anymore,” Karius said.
The Coyotes look to show the improvements they have made on the defensive end in practice as the Fighting Hawks come to Vermillion Thursday. Tip off time is set for 7 p.m. at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
