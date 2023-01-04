Coyote Defense
Buy Now

South Dakota's Grace Larkins, 21, and Walker Demers, 24, apply pressure during a recent home game. USD head women's basketball coach Kayla Karius wants the Coyotes to keep the focus on their defense. The Coyote women host North Dakota today (Thursday) and North Dakota State on Saturday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

VERMILLION — South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball head coach Kayla Karius stated the need for defense to be the main calling card for her team during a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday.

“We feel like (defense) can be our bread and butter,” she said. “It has been the last five years to lead the league in points given up per game. That’s the reason that this program has been so successful. (This season), we’re not quite at that stage yet, so we’ve got to hold people down a little bit better.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.