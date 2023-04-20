O’NEILL, Neb. — Niobrara-Verdigre’s Taylen Stark and Ally Sucha picked up individual victories at the St. Mary’s Invite Wednesday.

Stark won the girls’ 400 meter dash with a time of 1:03.87 while finishing fourth in the high jump with a distance of 4-7.

