O’NEILL, Neb. — Niobrara-Verdigre’s Taylen Stark and Ally Sucha picked up individual victories at the St. Mary’s Invite Wednesday.
Stark won the girls’ 400 meter dash with a time of 1:03.87 while finishing fourth in the high jump with a distance of 4-7.
Sucha won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.56 seconds while finishing third in the long jump (15-9.5 ) and 300 meter hurdles (51.51 seconds).
The N-V girls’ team finished the event fifth with 66 points. It finished third in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 55.44 seconds and in the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 4:39.03.
Other individual finishers for the N-V girls’ team include Anna Rudloff, who was fourth in the discus throw with a distance of 94-7, while Billie Pritchett finished fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 29-11.
Niobrara-Verdigre’s boys team registered 77.5 points in the event. It finished fourth in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 51.09 seconds, with Julius Brandt recording the best individual finish with a time of 57.14 seconds in the 400 meter dash, good for fourth place.
Santee’s Dakota Denny recorded fifth-place finishes in the boy’s high jump (5-1) and boys’ 110 meter hurdles (19.09 seconds) to score all four of Santee’s points in the event.
