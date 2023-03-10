WATERTOWN — Ashlyn Koupal scored a game-high 27 points, nearly half of which came from the line, as Wagner downed Sisseton 63-45 in the semifinals of the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Friday at the Watertown Civic Arena.

Wagner (24-1) advances to face unbeaten and top-seeded Hamlin (24-0) in today’s final, a 7:45 p.m. start. Sisseton(21-3) plays Red Cloud in the third place game at 6 p.m.

