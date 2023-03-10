WATERTOWN — Ashlyn Koupal scored a game-high 27 points, nearly half of which came from the line, as Wagner downed Sisseton 63-45 in the semifinals of the South Dakota State Class A Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Friday at the Watertown Civic Arena.
Wagner (24-1) advances to face unbeaten and top-seeded Hamlin (24-0) in today’s final, a 7:45 p.m. start. Sisseton(21-3) plays Red Cloud in the third place game at 6 p.m.
Macy Koupal scored 17 points, going 3-of-4 from three-point range, and grabbed nine rebounds for Wagner. Emma Yost posted a double-double, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds in the victory.
Chloe Langager finished with 12 points for Sisseton. Emmalee Nielsen had 10 points and seven rebounds. Krista Langager added six rebounds.
As it did in the opening round, Wagner took control with a 12-0 run in the first quarter. Six points from Emma Yost and four points from Macy Koupal helped the Red Raiders to a 14-2 edge.
“We’ve had different people step up every game,” said Wagner head coach Michael Koupal. “Yesterday we had seven threes in the second half (hit by four different shooters). They’re ready to hit.
“They have to be ready to hunt shots down.”
Sisseton got its offense going with a pair of inside baskets by Krista Langager, then kept pace with the Red Raiders until an 8-0 run pushed the margin to 17, 32-15, early in the third quarter.
But Sisseton wasn’t done. Chloe Langager and Nielsen kept attacking the basket, helping to pull their squad within eight, 41-33, late in the third quarter.
But Macy Koupal hit her third three-pointer of the game to end the period, then back-to-back baskets inside by Ashlyn Koupal pushed the margin back to 14, 51-37. Wagner extended the lead further with free throws down the stretch.
“They weren’t playing both bigs (the Langager sisters) at the same time and they had an off guard on Ashlyn,” Coach Koupal said. “Our kids are good passers and know where the ball is supposed to go.”
Wagner now prepares for a Hamlin squad that seldom uses players outside its starting five. Wagner has used one player outside its first five throughout the tournament, with Ashlyn Koupal and Lydia Yost alternating as the starter.
“They’re a great team. They had a 10-minute span where they held Red Cloud to five points (in the early semifinal),” Coach Koupal said. “We’ve got to execute. It’s going to come down to who executes better.”
Wagner may also be able to take advantage of its athleticism to gain an edge.
“They don’t get up and down,” Coach Koupal said. “Not that we want to make it a track meet. We need to get some early touches inside.”
