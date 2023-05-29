The Yankton Lakers earned a doubleheader sweep over Gayville-Volin in youth baseball action on Monday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
The Lakers claimed the opener 16-5.
Thomas Kronaizl doubled and singled, driving in four, for Yankton. Whitaker Hanson doubled and singled, driving in two. Easton Schelhaas had two hits and three RBI. Austin Conway had a double and three RBI. Damian Janish added a hit in the victory.
Madden McQuade struck out five in his 2 2/3 innings of work for the win. Conway struck out six in 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Yankton completed the sweep with an 11-2 decision in the nightcap.
Steven Hunhoff doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Hanson also had two hits and two RBI. Conway and Isaac Olnes each had a hit in the victory.
Hanson struck out four in two innings of work for the win. Olness had five strikeouts in two innings of shutout work.
The Lakers, 3-0-1, play in the Mitchell Tournament beginning on Friday.
