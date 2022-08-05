MITCHELL — Tim Gassman hit a run-scoring single past a drawn-in outfield, giving Canova a 3-2, 10-inning victory over Tabor in the opening round of the South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament, Friday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Garrett Gassman had two hits and two RBI for Canova, which advances to face Cornbelt League rival Lennox Only One in the second round on Monday. Trey Krier had two hits and scored the game-winning run. Cole Gassman and Kendall Gassman each doubled. Justin Miller, Derek Miller and Tim Gassman each had a hit in the victory.
Riley Rothschadl tripled and singled, scoring one run and driving in the other for Tabor. Joey Slama doubled and singled. Austin White had two hits. Tyler Edler had a run-scoring single. Bryce Scieszinski, Nolan Carda and Alec Martin each had a hit in the effort.
“We got timely hits in the first two innings,” said Tabor manager Chris Sutera. “Every guy in the lineup was on base. We just couldn’t get timely hits after the first and second innings.”
Justin Miller, who came on in the 10th after Derek Miller pitched the first nine innings, picked up the win in relief. Scieszinski, the third Tabor pitcher, took the loss.
Tabor quickly took the lead in the first, as Rothschadl, Slama and Edler each had hits to open the game. But the Canova defense was able to limit the damage, cutting down one run at the plate and stranding another runner at third.
Rothschadl struck again in the second. After Chase Kortan reached on an error, Rothschadl ripped a triple to right to give the Bluebirds a 2-0 edge.
On the mound, Rothschadl was even more effective, striking out four batters in the first two innings and retiring nine straight Gang batters at one stretch. He allowed just two hits in his 6 2/3 innings, before he had to step off the mound. Because Rothschadl is a Legion pickup player, he had to follow Legion pitching rules, meaning he had to leave the mound after passing the 105-pitch barrier.
“Riley threw a heckuva game,” Sutera said. “Whitey (Austin White) got us out of that inning, and Bryce pitched well.”
With Tabor’s Legion standout at shortstop instead of on the mound, the Gang’s bats came to life. A pair of hits off White in the eighth put Canova on the board, but Scieszinski got out of the jam with the bases loaded. Scieszinski got out of another jam in the ninth, but Canova scratched the tying run across.
In the bottom of the 10th, singles by Krier and Derek Miller put runners on second and third. Scieszinski struck out one batter, but Tim Gassman flipped a ball to right past a drawn-in defender to end the game.
“We put together one of the better efforts we had,” Sutera said. “We just couldn’t get timely hits when we needed them.”
