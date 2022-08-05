MITCHELL — Tim Gassman hit a run-scoring single past a drawn-in outfield, giving Canova a 3-2, 10-inning victory over Tabor in the opening round of the South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament, Friday at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.

Garrett Gassman had two hits and two RBI for Canova, which advances to face Cornbelt League rival Lennox Only One in the second round on Monday. Trey Krier had two hits and scored the game-winning run. Cole Gassman and Kendall Gassman each doubled. Justin Miller, Derek Miller and Tim Gassman each had a hit in the victory.

