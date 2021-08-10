Due to a water main break at Yankton Middle School, the soccer field used for junior varsity matches will not be available for Yankton’s first two home soccer matches.
The matchups with Sioux Falls Lincoln on Friday, Aug. 13, and the matchups with Harrisburg on Tuesday, Aug. 17, will follow the following schedule: 2:30 p.m., JV girls; 4 p.m., JV boys; 6 p.m., varsity girls; 8 p.m., varsity boys.
Based on the recent Yankton School Board vote, there will not be spectator limitations or masking requirements at these event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.