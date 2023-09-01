MITCHELL — Parkston Trojans varsity golfer Payton Koehn finished third at the Parkston invite with a 2-over 74 Friday at Lakeview Golf Course.
The Chamberlain Cubs won the Invite, scoring 308, by five strokes over Winner. Chamberlain’s Dakota Munger won the event, shooting 4-under 68. Sioux Falls Christian’s Eli Anema was second, earning a 1-over 73 score.
Parkston’s Landon Weber finished 13th in the event with a 7-over 79. The Trojans finished eighth in the team event, scoring 322.
Beresford finished 14th in the event, scoring 364.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Chamberlain 308, 2, Winner 313, 3, Madison 314, 4, Sioux Falls Christian 314, 5, Mitchell – Gold 314, 6, Aberdeen Roncalli 315, 7, West Central 317, 8, Parkston 322, 9, Lennox 348, 10, Mitchell – Black 351, 11, Sioux Falls Christian JV 354, 12, Dell Rapids 357, 13, O’Gorman 364, 14, Beresford 364
TOP 15: 1, Dakota Munger, Chamberlain 68, 2, Eli Anema, Sioux Falls Christian 73, 3, Payton Koehn, Parkston 74, 4, Jack Olson, Madison 77, 5, Kamden Zomer, West Central 77, 6, Kaden Guischer, Madison 77, 7, Connor Mebius, West Central 77, 8, Jordan Meyerink, Mitchell Gold 78, T-9, Marshall Widstrom, Mitchell Gold 78, T-9, Finn Anderson, Aberdeen Roncalli, 78, 11, Brady Reiners, Mitchell Gold 79, 12, Chase McQuirk, Chamberlain 79, 13, Landon Weber, Parkston 79, 14, Karson Keiser, Winner 79, 15, Ryder Halligan, Winner 79
OTHER AREA: 18, Dustin Maas, Beresford 81, 35, Cohen Bowar, Parkston 88, 45, Ben Seeley, Beresford 91, 48, Kelby Neugebauer, Parkston 91, 56, Kaden Anderson, Beresford 93, 59, Jaxson Scheetz, Parkston JV 95, 77, Grady Bowar, Parkston 102, 78, Miles Neugebauer, Parkston 104, 80, Joseph Anderson, Beresford 109, 81, Aiden Overby, Parkston JV, 110, 82, Alex Sorenson, Beresford 110, 83, Carter Smejkal, Wagner 113
