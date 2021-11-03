The Wynot Blue Devils know their way to Lincoln. With five seniors in their rotation, some of which have contributed to four straight state tournament appearances, the squad has high expectations again this trip.
Wynot begins its action in the Nebraska State Class D2 Volleyball Tournament today (Thursday) at Pinnacle Bank Arena, facing Stuart at 11 a.m.
The Blue Devils enter with a 21-9 record, with six of those losses coming in a seven-match span.
“We had a little bit of a slow start,” said Wynot head coach Tammy Wieseler. “In the middle of the season we played in two tough tournaments, played against a lot of schools that are larger than us.”
Since then, Wynot has run off 10 straight victories, including wins in the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament and the Sub-District D2-5 Tournament. The Blue Devils swept Wauneta-Palisade in the District round to earn their state berth.
“When we got back from that tournament (Wisner-Pilger Classic), we kept playing well,” Wieseler said. “We kept building and playing some of our best ball at the end of the season.”
Wynot gets contributions out of nearly every player on its roster, with a dozen different players making statistical contributions for the Blue Devils. Unlike past years — when the Blue Devils would have five or six players with 100 or more kills — the team has four thanks to a high-powered weapon up front.
“Karley Heimes does some nice things to lead our team,” Wieseler said. “She’s really competitive by nature.”
The 6-0 outside hitter leads Wynot in kills (385), digs (358) and ace serves (48). She also ranks among the team leaders in blocks with 68.
Senior Kendra Pinkelman (144 kills, 301 digs, 34 ace serves, 34 blocks), senior Amy Tramp (116 kills, 50 blocks) and junior Amber Lawson (104 kills, 107 digs, 86 blocks) have also been offensive weapons up front. Sophomores Allison Wieseler (83 blocks) and Kayla Pinkelman (26 blocks) have aided the net defense.
“They really do a good job of playing their roles out there,” Coach Wieseler said.
Senior Chloe Heimes (448 assists, 197 digs, 19 ace serves) and sophomore Myrah Sudbeck (277 assists, 134 digs, 25 ace serves) share setting duties in the Blue Devils’ traditional 6-2 offense. But Wynot has changed some things within that attack to better defend the net.
“We’ve changed to a little different blocking style,” Coach Wieseler said. “We’ve got some height this year, and they’ve done a good job of blocking.”
Also among the Wynot regulars are senior Krystal Sudbeck (121 digs), junior libero Lauren Haberman (300 digs, 22 ace serves), junior Ella Brummer (99 digs, 24 ace serves) and sophomore Kinslee Heimes (137 digs, 12 ace serves).
Wynot opens against a Stuart (26-5) team that the Blue Devils beat in the sub-district final on Oct. 26.
The Broncos are led offensively by senior Lexi Schroder (421 kills, 379 digs, 44 ace serves, 56 blocks), senior Cadence Kramer (166 kills, 56 blocks) and sophomore Lacey Paxton (174 kills, 282 digs). Senior Taya Schmaderer (458 assists, 323 digs) and junior Sydney Estill (384 assists, 133 kills, 253 digs, 66 ace serves) share setting duties.
Coach Wieseler isn’t concerned with the small window between the two meetings.
“I think it’s OK that we just got done playing each other,” she said. “State’s about playing good teams, so it’s OK.”
The winner of today’s Wynot-Stuart matchup will face either top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart (32-2) or Exeter-Milligan (20-10) in the semifinals. For that team to be Wynot, they need to stay on an even keel, Coach Wieseler said.
“We have to play consistent volleyball from one set to the next,” she said. “When you start roller coastering, you can have five, seven-point swings. One of the keys is to play consistent ball from start to end.”
Other first-round matches today include second-seeded Humphrey St. Francis (23-5) against Anselmo-Merna (24-8) and third-seeded Maywood-Hayes Center (26-2) against Diller-Odell (23-9).
First and second round matches will be held at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Championship matches in all classes will be held Saturday at the Devaney Center, with Class D2 playing the first match of the day at 9 a.m. Third place matches will be at Lincoln Northeast.
