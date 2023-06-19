The Yankton Lakers and Vermillion split a 14-under baseball doubleheader on Monday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Vermillion claimed the opener 12-1, as Ryan Vitt tossed a five-inning no-hitter.
Nolan Nygren went 3-for-3 with a triple, four runs scored and two RBI for Vermillion. Reise Pittman doubled and singled, driving in two. Duke Job also had two hits and two RBI. Grant Roerig and Padraig Fulton each had two hits. Ryne Chapman, Vitt, Cooper Reiser and Matthew Roob each had a hit, with Reiser driving in two runs in the victory.
Vitt struck out five in the victory. Isaac Olnes took the loss, striking out five and allowing three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings of work. Nathan Weber struck out three in 1 2/3 innings of relief.
Thomas Kronaizl plated the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth as Yankton claimed the nightcap 15-14.
Damian Janish went 3-for-3 with two doubles, four runs scored and three RBI for Yankton. Kronaizl also finished with three hits and three RBI. Austin Conway had a pair of hits. Madden McQuade, Nathan Weber and Steven Hunhoff each had a hit in the victory.
Corbin Heckens went 3-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored for Vermillion. Chapman and Job each doubled. Reiser had a hit and two RBI. Tysen Hovden added a hit.
Easton Schelhaas picked up the victory. Mason Freeling took the loss.
The Lakers travel to Crofton on Thursday. Vermillion hosts the Yankton Reds 13-under team on Thursday.
Legion
Tabor 12, Vermillion 7
VERMILLION — Landon Bares went 4-for-5 with a triple and two RBI to lead Tabor past Vermillion 12-7 in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Logan Winckler and Brady Bierema each had two hits and two RBI for Tabor. Easton Mudder also had two hits. Riley Rothschadl doubled, driving in two. Landon Schmidt, Landon Smith and Jackson Caba each had a hit in the victory.
Connor Peterson, Karson Preister and Trey Hansen each had two hits for Vermillion. Erik Sulzle doubled. Carter Hansen, Jack Vitt, Hayden Christopherson and Mikey Roob each had a hit, with Vitt and Roob each driving in two runs.
Schmidt struck out three in three innings of work for the victory. Jack Moskowitz took the loss, with Peterson striking out three in three innings of relief.
Tea 5, Elk Point-Jefferson 4
TEA — The Tea TinCaps scored five runs in the third inning, then held on for a 5-4 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Ben Swatek and Evan Hailey each had two hits for EPJ. Hunter Geary doubled. Ty Trometer, Jordan Anderson and Noah McDermott each had a hit in the victory.
Geary took the loss, striking out four in his three innings of work. Trometer struck out two in three innings of scoreless relief.
West Point 6, Hartington 3
HARTINGTON, Neb. — West Point rallied from an early deficit to beat Hartington 6-3 in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Koby Detlefson doubled and singled for Hartington. Jaxson Bernecker also had two hits. Dylan Taylor, Jalen Lammers, Carson Arens, Jared Rutar and Brady Hochstein each had a hit in the effort.
Jaymison Cattau took the loss in relief of Bernecker, who struck out seven in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
Pender 5, Ponca 0
PONCA, Neb. — Pender broke a scoreless tie with two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings of a 5-0 victory over Ponca in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Austen Janssen, Kaden Kratke and Dalton Lamprecht each had a hit for Ponca.
Zain Stark took the loss, striking out 10 in his 5 2/3 innings of work.
Junior Legion
Hartington 4, West Point 2
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington’s Breiton Whitmire allowed one hit in a seven-inning contest, a 4-2 victory over West Point in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Monday.
Whitmire helped his cause with a pair of hits. Keyton Arens doubled. Dylan Taylor, Sam Wiebelhaus and Cole Rosener each had a hit in the victory.
Whitmire struck out five in the victory.
Pender 8, Ponca 3
PONCA, Neb. — Pender took advantage of five Ponca errors to claim an 8-3 victory in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Monday.
For Ponca, Tucker McGill doubled and singled, and Bradley Lentz doubled to lead the way. Trystan Bevelhymer, Nolan Janssen, Austin Dendinger, Jace Wahls and Jaylen Carpenter each had a hit in the effort.
Bevelhymer took the loss, striking out four in his 3 2/3 innings of work. Dendinger and Carpenter each struck out two in scoreless relief.
Ponca travels to Arlington on Wednesday.
16-Under
Salem 2, Tyndall 0
SALEM — The Salem Cubs blanked Tyndall 2-0 in 16-under baseball action on Monday.
Chapin Cooper doubled and singled for Tyndall. Jace Toupal and Rhett Connors each had a hit.
Toupal took the loss, striking out four in his five innings of work. Steven Neth struck out three in an inning of scoreless relief.
Platte-Geddes 10, Scotland-Menno 0
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes’ Hayden Sprik tossed a six-inning one-hitter in a 10-0 victory over Scotland-Menno in 16-under baseball action on Monday.
Parker Bailey went 3-for-4 with a triple for Platte-Geddes. Kenyon Kuiper doubled and singled. Jye Bailey and Tommy Biehl each had two hits and two RBI. Tanner Dyk tripled in the victory.
Jarret Andretta had the lone Scotland-Menno hit.
Sprik struck out eight in the victory. Parker Hochstein took the loss, striking out four in his four innings of work.
Canistota-Freeman 7, Wagner 4
WAGNER — Canistota-Freeman scored five runs in the final three innings to rally to a 7-4 victory over Wagner in 16-under baseball action on Monday.
Luke Peters went 2-for-3 with a triple for the Sticks. Tannen Auch doubled and singled. Sawyer Wipf also doubled. Riley Tschetter had a hit and two RBI. Evan Scharberg added a hit in the victory.
Carter Cournoyer doubled and singled for Wagner. Javian Pesicka also doubled. Joey Cournoyer added a hit in the effort.
Easton Miller struck out nine batters in five innings of work for the victory. Auch struck out five in two innings of relief for the Sticks.
Three different pitchers threw for Wagner, with Carter Cournoyer striking out a team-high five in his 2 1/3 innings of work. Brady Cournoyer struck out three and Preston McFadden struck out two, each going 2 1/3 innings.
Parkston 12, Kimball-White Lake 6
KIMBALL — Parkston took control with a five-run second inning, then pulled away late for a 12-6 victory over Kimball-White Lake in 16-under baseball action on Monday.
Kolter Kramer had three hits and three RBI for Parkston. Carter Sommer, James Deckert, Kaden Holzbauer and Gage Reichert each had a hit in the victory.
Kramer struck out six batters in four innings of work for the win. Sommer struck out four in three innings of one-hit relief.
Other 14-Under
Tyndall 9, Salem 2
SALEM — Tyndall downed Salem 9-2 in 14-under baseball action on Monday.
Mason Jolly and Alex Adler each had two hits for Tyndall. Ethan Wagner, Major Aarstad, Cale Cooper and Michael Branaugh each had a hit in the victory.
Aarstad picked up the win, striking out 10 in the five-inning contest.
Canistota-Freeman 11, Wagner 4
WAGNER — Canistota-Freeman scored six runs in the first as the Sticks stopped Wagner 11-4 in 14-under baseball action on Monday.
Logun Pankratz went 2-for-2 with a double and four RBI for Canistota-Freeman. Oliver Waltner had two hits and three RBI. Rylan Tommeraus also had two hits. Tayden Kerrigan tripled, and Easton Tschetter, Tannen Auch, Alaric Knittel and Justin Escobar each had a hit in the victory.
Five players each had one hit for Wagner: Avery Medicine Bear, Steven Peters, Edward Ulrich, Beauregard Otte and Weston Bierema.
Five different pitchers each threw an inning for the Sticks, with Kerrigan striking out three in his inning of work. Knittel and Pankratz each struck out two batters. Ulrich took the loss, with Dominic Doom striking out five in three innings of relief.
Platte-Geddes 9, Scotland-Menno 5
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes answered Scotland-Menno scores with three runs in the bottom of each inning, claiming a 9-5 victory over the Trappers in 14-under baseball action on Monday.
Ryker Nachtigal doubled and singled, and Asher Kott and Dalton Ebel each had two hits for Platte-Geddes. Maddux Van Zee, Kenyon Kuiper, Kyler Strand and Bentley Veurink each had a hit in the victory.
Four Trappers players each had a hit: Jarret Andretta, Hunter Clark, Izayah Ulmer and Ryder Hauck.
Tommy Nelson struck out four batters in 4 1/3 innings for the victory. Chris Baas got the final two outs, both by strikeout. Ulmer took the loss.
Parkston 8, Kimball-White Lake 5
KIMBALL — Jaxon Leischner doubled and singled, driving in four runs, as Parkston downed Kimball-White Lake 8-5 in 14-under baseball action on Monday.
Mark Deckert, Mason Jervik and Killian Kummer each had a hit, with Kummer driving in two runs.
Brycen Bruening and Jaxx Kurtenbach each struck out three batters in two innings of work. Jervik struck out two in an inning of relief.
Dakota Valley 13s 7-11, Elk Point-Jefferson 14s 3-4
NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley 13-under team swept the Elk Point-Jefferson 14-under team in youth baseball action on Monday.
Brecken Stusse went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBI to lead the Dakota Valley to a 7-3 victory in the opener.
Tanner Boonstra doubled, driving in two, for Dakota Valley. Jacob Long-Rud, Tyler Kloucek, Drake Vondracek and Andrew Scott each had a hit in the victory.
Trey Vanderweerdt went 3-for-3, and Nick Prouty and Aiden Hammitt had two hits each for EPJ. Brody Van Roekel, Ben Trudeau, Hunter Lake and Addison Peterson each had a hit in the effort.
Kloucek picked up the win. Hammitt took the loss, striking out three in 3 2/3 innings of work.
In the nightcap, Dakota Valley scored an 11-4 victory.
Cam Curry doubled and singled, driving in three, for Dakota Valley. A.J. Cheever had a double and three RBI. Kloucek, Boonstra and Vondracek each had a hit in the victory.
Five players had one hit each for EPJ: Trudeau, Luke Swatek, Daniel Havermann, Dawson Fullerkamp and Austin Hanson.
Boonstra struck out three batters in 3 1/3 innings of work for the win, with Curry striking out two in 1 2/3 innings of relief. Drew Geary took the loss.
